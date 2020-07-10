Australian Air Purifiers Market Set to Reach $46 Million by 2025 - Market Shares by Filter Type, End-use, Distribution Channel, Region and Company

DUBLIN, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Australia Air Purifiers Market, By Filter Type (HEPA + Activated Carbon, HEPA + Activated Carbon + Ion & Ozone, etc.), By End Use (Residential & Commercial/Industrial), By Distribution Channel, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Australia air purifiers market stood at around $32 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $46 million in 2025, on the back of degrading air quality, rising cases of health issues and increasing awareness in the population.



According to a report published by Australian Society of Clinical Immunology and Allergy Inc., around 20% of the Australian population has allergic diseases and this share is on the rise. The recent publications by the governmental agencies showed signs of increase in the particulate matter in air, specifically PM2.5, which is quite hazardous. The country has also been facing deterioration of air quality due to the bushfire events that increased the smoke haze. All these factors coupled with increasing consumer awareness about benefits of good indoor air quality are expected to increasing sales of air purifiers in Australia in the coming years.



Per unit prices have also been declining over the last few years, making the product more accessible to a larger section of the population. The new products that were launched in 2019, were more portable and advanced in technology than the previous product models. The industrial and commercial institutions specifically prefer such kind of products not only to clean the air around them, but also due to the fact that clean air around the workers increases their productivity and prevents them from being affected by airborne diseases.



Leading players operating in Australia air purifier market are Dyson, InovaAir Australia Pty. Ltd, Daikin Australia Pty. Ltd., Homedics Australia Pty. Ltd., and Sharp Corporation. Among all these companies, the leading brand is Dyson as the company continues to keep innovation its topmost priority in its air purifier offerings. A rising number of companies are making portable air purifiers which are easy to handle and maintain to attract customers, both in residential and commercial end user segments.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast Australia air purifiers market size.

air purifiers market size. To define, classify and forecast Australia air purifiers market based on filter type, end use, distribution channel and region.

air purifiers market based on filter type, end use, distribution channel and region. To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size, based on filter type, namely - HEPA + Activated Carbon, HEPA + Activated Carbon +Ion & Ozone, HEPA, Ion & Ozone, Electrostatic Precipitator and Others.

To analyze and forecast the market share, in terms of volume, for air purifiers with respect to filter type, end use, distribution channel and region.

To analyze and forecast the market share, in terms of volume, for air purifiers with respect to region, namely New South Wales , Victoria , Queensland , Northern Territory, Western Australia , South Australia and Tasmania .

, , , Northern Territory, , and . To identify tailwinds and headwinds for Australia air purifiers market.

air purifiers market. To evaluate pricing analysis in Australia air purifiers market.

air purifiers market. To strategically profile the leading players in the market, which are involved in the supply of air purifiers in Australia .

Key Topics Covered



1. Air Purifiers: An Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Global Air Purifiers Market Overview



5. Australia Air Purifiers Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Filter Type (HEPA, Ion & Ozone, Electrostatic Precipitators, HEPA +Activated Carbon, HEPA+ Activated Carbon + Ion Ozone and Others)

5.2.2. By End Use (Residential, Commercial/Industrial)

5.2.3. By Distribution Channel (Direct/Institutional Sales, Exclusive Brand Outlets, Multi-Branded Electronic Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets and Online Channels)

5.2.4. By Region

5.2.5. By Company

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Filter Type and By Region)



6. Australia HEPA + Activated Carbon Air Purifiers Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By End Use

6.2.2. By CADR

6.3. Pricing Analysis



7. Australia HEPA + Activated Carbon + Ion & Ozone Air Purifiers Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By End Use

7.2.2. By CADR

7.3. Pricing Analysis



8. Australia Ion & Ozone Air Purifiers Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By End Use

8.2.2. By CADR

8.3. Pricing Analysis



9. Australia Electrostatic Precipitator Air Purifiers Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By End Use

9.2.2. By CADR

9.3. Pricing Analysis



10. Australia HEPA Air Purifiers Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By End Use

10.2.2. By CADR

10.3. Pricing Analysis



11. Australia Other Air Purifiers Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value & Volume



12. Supply Chain Analysis



13. Import & Export Analysis



14. Market Dynamics

14.1. Drivers/Opportunities

14.2. Challenges/Restraints



15. Market Trends & Developments



16. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



17. Australia Economic Profile



18. Voice of Customer/Customer Insights

18.1. Brand Awareness (Aided and Unaided)

18.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

18.3. Sources of Information



19. Competitive Landscape

19.1. Competition Outlook

19.2. Company Profiles

19.2.1. HoMedics Australia Pty. Ltd.

19.2.2. Inovaair Australia Pty. Ltd.

19.2.3. Philips Electronics Australia Limited

19.2.4. Dyson

19.2.5. Blueair AB

19.2.6. Beurer GmbH

19.2.7. Winix

19.2.8. Breville Group Limited

19.2.9. Daikin Australia Pty. Ltd.

19.2.10. Sharp Corporation of Australia Pty. Ltd.



20. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z3xe6a

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

