Australian Energy & Technology Integration Firm Expands Global Operations to the United States

Additionally, AZZO has developed unique modular monitoring and control systems that are pre-commissioned for plug-n-play installation by local electrical contractors under our remote supervision, with the verification and validation by AZZO's engineers. AZZO's cloud-hosted systems enable both remote monitoring and control, as well as, remote commissioning, negating the need for onsite commissioning personnel.

These systems and technologies enable our client's digital transformation from energy consumers to energy prosumers in the new bi-directional, decentralized, digitized, and decarbonized energy landscape.

AZZO has achieved the certification from Schneider Electric as a Master-level Critical Power EcoXpert systems integrator. Master-level integrators have demonstrated capability in digital transformation, by providing disruptive technologies such as IOT technologies, analytics, and cloud services. AZZO is the first EcoXpert to achieve Master-Level certification in two countries. EcoXperts are the implementation arm of Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure product platform.

"I am thrilled that AZZO, one of our most innovative and experienced EcoXpert partners from Australia, is opening operations in the US. Our partnership with them is a true example of successful collaboration, not only commercially but also technically, through joint R&D and innovation." – Alexis Grenon, Senior Vice President, Global Line of Business, Schneider Electric

Our New Jersey-based leadership will be Glenn Kwederis, Engineering Manager and Jason Heindel, Solutions Architect. We are creating new jobs in the NY/NJ and Boston regions and are seeking qualified applicants to join our application engineering team. For a list of open opportunities please visit our LinkedIn Careers page.

Welcome to AZZO USA – Where Technology Comes Together.

SOURCE AZZO