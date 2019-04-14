Australian Fintech Nauticus Targets $25 Million in Equity Raise

"We urge people who share our vision of ethical, low cost and borderless finance to join us on this journey," CEO Bryan Ng said.

The head of accounting firm First Accountants, Ng founded the company after watching his overseas born staff members struggle with high fees as they wired money to their families.

"Imagine what a difference it would make in a developing country if 100% of the money arrived in the local economy, rather than 90-95% after the wire transfer companies have taken their cut," he asked.

With 280,000 accounts in 84 countries around the world, Nauticus is well on its way to becoming Australia's first globally focused digital currency exchange. The team draws talent from National Australia Bank (AUS), ANZ (AUS), Goldman Sachs (UK), Bank of Melbourne (AUS), Accenture (USA), News Corp (AUS) and Telstra (AUS).

Nauticus is built on the twin foundations of security and compliance, a key requirement as the company moves into securities trading, FOREX and international remittances later this year. Nauticus is regulated by AUSTRAC and is an authorized representative of an AFSL licensee, enabling it to tokenize assets and company shares.

