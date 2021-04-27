Australian Furniture Brand Makes US Debut with New Modern-Minimalist Collections Now Shipping Direct to the Consumer

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Increased time spent indoors over the past year has left millions of American looking to update their home furnishings. But as growing demand leaves many furniture retailers grappling with supply chain issues, IconByDesign (https://iconbydesign.com/), a Scandanvian-inspired modern furniture company from Australia, seeks to capture America's hearts and homes by eliminating intermediary services.

IconByDesign's mission is to craft modern, functional furniture inspired by the calm, relaxed Scandanvian lifestyle and designed for a simple way of life. Every piece is ergonomically designed and sustainably sourced from certified sustainable American forests. The company prides itself on crafting solid wood pieces that are built to withstand time and trends.

The family-owned and operated business makes its American debut this month, elevating an international reputation for quality that spans more than five generations. In order to make modern, minimalist "forever furniture" more accessible and without an exorbitant price tag, IconByDesign ships directly from its California warehouse to the customer, avoiding wholesalers, distributors and brand royalties. This customer-centric ethos ultimately saves customers more than 50 percent when compared to a traditional supply chain.

"We want to simplify the furniture shopping experience for those who aspire to elevate their space with timeless pieces while maintaining a value for sustainable living," said David Light, IconByDesign CEO and co-founder. "Whether you're looking to upgrade your dining room in order to finally welcome more people to the table or revamp your work-from-home setup with sleek, solid oak desks, you can browse the full range of our exclusive pieces from the comfort of your own home."

New collections, including the Olivia and Magnus collections, feature quality dining, living, office, and storage options that appeal to consumers looking for eco-friendly, contemporary options. U.S customers can now Pre-Order to obtain an additional 20 percent off or pay the original price for immediate delivery of in-stock items. IconByDesign also offers free shipping for orders over $999.

About IconByDesign

IconByDesign is an Australian-designed, Scandinavian-inspired Mid Century Modern furniture company. This family-owned business crafts its pieces from sustainably sourced solid American wood and offers customers a unique two-price business model.

