Australian Government's Industry Growth Centre, AustCyber backs Cog Systems to Ramp up Security for Connected Devices and IoT

CHICAGO, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IoT cybersecurity company Cog, announced today its efforts to secure IoT have been further enhanced thanks to a significant grant from the Australian Cyber Security Growth Network (AustCyber), part of the Australian Government's initiative to improve Australia's cybersecurity position.

Cog has created the D4 Secure platform for connected devices (mobile and IoT) to isolate the various functions of the device, thus proactively securing it against attacks. This unique architecture, which resembles the breakthroughs for servers that enabled the creation of the Cloud, is already used to power the certified 'safest smartphone in the world' and is now being applied to other devices.

The AustCyber grant enables Cog to develop an easy-to-deploy software development kit that can be used by IoT device makers to virtualize their hardware platforms to significantly reduce vulnerabilities and prevent attacks against their products.

"We have been working with some of the world's most powerful organizations to make their connected devices as secure as possible. We'd like to pass those capabilities along to all IoT device makers so they can address the increasingly complex threats and attacks that continue to impact consumers and businesses globally," said Cog CEO, Dr. Daniel Potts. "The broader intent of this project is to benefit the entire IoT ecosystem by demonstrating how to build devices that are secure by design to ensure that the next generation of devices are trusted."

The Australian Government's Industry Growth Centres Initiative established the Project Fund to assist industry-led projects to address critical cyber security priorities. AustCyber is charged with assessing and selecting the final recipients for the grants in support of its mission to identify and support cyber security innovation through to commercialization.

AustCyber's Chief Executive Officer, Michelle Price said, "Cog's leading, innovative approach to securing IoT devices is one of Australia's key ways of pursuing cyber resiliency in a highly connected world. AustCyber's support for this project will help ensure Cog's work achieves global scale across multiple use cases."

