Australian National Basketball League Extends Official Data Technology Partnership With Genius Sports Group

MELBOURNE, Australia and NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genius Sports Group, a global leader in digital sports content, has renewed its long-term data technology partnership with one of the world's leading basketball leagues, Australia's Hungry Jack's National Basketball League (NBL).

Genius Sports Group has worked closely with the NBL since 2015 to develop one of the most advanced digital ecosystems in the world of basketball. During this period, the NBL has become globally recognized as one of the world's premier basketball leagues outside of the NBA.

The NBL has enjoyed record-breaking attendances, broadcast and global digital audience growth over the past five years. It has also become a legitimate pathway to the NBA through its innovative Next Stars program, which has produced players like LaMelo Ball, the number three pick in last year's NBA Draft.

This long-term partnership renewal will see live team and player statistics captured by FIBA LiveStats, a premier live data collection tool in professional basketball, continue to power the NBL's official website, live broadcasts, fantasy product and global fan engagement strategy.

FIBA Organizer, developed as part of a more than 15-year partnership between Genius Sports Group and FIBA, the world governing body, will continue to digitally manage and automate the running of each NBL season.

NBL Chief Commercial Officer Brad Joyner said: "We're delighted to extend our partnership with Genius Sports Group who have been a great partner of the NBL over many years. The NBL continues to expand its digital footprint across the world and this has been one of the fastest growing parts of our business as a global league."

Thomas Klingebiel, Commercial Director, APAC of Genius Sports Group, said: "With their 2021 season underway and burgeoning reputation as a pathway to the NBA, we're thrilled to extend our data partnership with the NBL.

"We believe NBL's commitment to putting official data at the heart of their entire digital offering has been crucial to their rapid growth in recent years, setting a precedent for basketball leagues and federations worldwide."

To further expand the reach and profile of the NBL, Genius Sports Group has been granted non-exclusive rights to capture and distribute official live data with licensed sportsbooks worldwide.

About Genius Sports Group

Genius Sports Group is the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. We are a global leader in digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, empowering sports to capture, manage and distribute their live data and video, driving their digital transformation and enhancing their relationships with fans.

We are the trusted partner to over 500 sports organizations globally, including many of the world's largest leagues and federations such as the NBA, Premier League, AFA, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR and PGA TOUR.

Genius Sports Group is uniquely placed thorough cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. We are more than just a technology company, we build long-term relationships with sports at all levels, helping them to control and maximize the value of their content while providing technical expertise and round-the-clock support.

