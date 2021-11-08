Australian Province Selects US eDirect to Deliver Recreation Software to Improve Visitor Experience

"We are honored to be selected and look forward to the opportunity to serve the Northern Territory as its recreation management software provider," said Tony Alex, CEO and President, US eDirect.

"Our extensive background in providing similar services in other parts of Australia and to the New Zealand Department of Conservation positions us to innovate alongside the Northern Territories to best serve their visitors."

US eDirect will deploy its comprehensive business system to manage online bookings and permits as well as associated hosting, maintenance and support services.

Recreation Dynamics was selected thanks to its intuitive user experience for visitors and staff, as well as its proven success with international outdoors recreation agencies.

Deployed on the secure Amazon Web Service cloud platform, Recreation Dynamics is distinguished by its flexibility, wide range of features and rapid transaction speed.

Recreations Dynamics is slated to be introduced in March of 2022.

Visitor-focused features will include:

Streamline bookings to ensure greater certainty for campers and multi-day trail walkers

Ability to view open and closed parks and available dates for greater planning options

Prepaid fees will eliminate the need to carry exact currency

The DEPWS said the new booking system will make getting outdoors simpler for our visitors and will help attract new ones as well.

A representative from the Northern Territory agency said, "We're excited to deploy this enhanced experience and innovate alongside the US eDirect team to best serve our clients."



About US eDirect:

US eDirect is a global leader in campground management software that helps dozens of public agencies deliver digital solutions to their visitors and campers via a suite of intuitive software solutions. Founded in 1999 and based in New York state, US eDirect employs more than 100 people focused on providing exemplary customer service for public agencies that manage more than 100,000 individual campsites in North America, Australia and New Zealand.

Media Contact:

Bryan Mitchell

2027185155

[email protected]

SOURCE US eDirect

Related Links

www.usedirect.com

