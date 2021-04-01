Australian States South Australia and Victoria Put Sustainability at the Forefront of Travel Recovery

Adelaide encourages public transportation in the city and is home to the world's first solar-powered public transport system— Tindo solar electric bus . Meanwhile, Melbourne's Yarra Trams are 100% linked to renewable solar energy and aim to achieve zero-net emissions by 2050. Victoria's Darebin Council was also the world's first government body of any level to declare a climate emergency , with more than 38 countries and thousands of towns and cities following suit. Neighboring South Australia claims the title of being the highest producer of wind energy in Australia, and is also on track to position Adelaide as the world's first carbon neutral city as part of the Carbon Neutral Adelaide initiative.

Victoria and South Australia's ongoing commitments to supporting local wildlife in their natural habitats has meant a growth in species protection, rehabilitation programs and sustainable accommodations. In 2021, Victoria will open a new koala hospital at Werribee Open Range Zoo , with over 70% of the funding coming from donations made to RSPCA Victoria to help support koalas affected by the 2020 bushfires. South Australia's Kangaroo Island is also restoring wildlife habitat with a local tour operator, Exceptional Kangaroo Island, offering seasonal tree-planting and wildlife monitoring programs for guests. The state is also spearheading Marna Bangara, a rewilding project reintroducing 27 native species to the Yorke Peninsula. In Melbourne, an urban beekeeping initiative, Rooftop Honey, has placed 130 hives on unused roofs, balconies and gardens in an effort to help save the honey bee from environmental threats.

"Beyond our environmental efforts, our tourism partners provide travelers with memorable, eco-centric tours and accommodations so they can experience Victoria's sustainable culture first-hand," said David Evans, Regional Manager, The Americas for Visit Victoria. "From luxury villas built from recycled materials, to pod home rentals located on regenerative farms, travelers can immerse themselves in a sustainable way of life that has become the norm for much of Victoria."

A few can't-miss wildlife experiences include Echidna Walkabout Tours and Wildlife Wonders in Victoria and Exceptional Kangaroo Island and Arkaba Conservancy in South Australia. Stunning and sustainable off-the-grid accommodations are burgeoning in both destinations, including Oceanview Eco Villas , The Frames Retreat , Clifftop at Hepburn , CABN , Dairy Flat by Lake House , and Pink Lake Tiny House .

"We've seen how 'travel with purpose' has become increasingly important for consumers when choosing where to holiday, and South Australia has strong sustainability credentials which entice visitors from across the globe," said Rodney Harrex, Chief Executive of the South Australian Tourism Commission. "We look forward to welcoming back our North American friends and showcasing all that we offer in this space, from sustainable wine practices, to off-the-grid accommodations and immersive wildlife experiences."

From a food and beverage perspective, both states continue to lead in vegan-friendly, farm-to-table restaurants, such as Victoria's Smith & Daughters, Good Love, Sister of Soul or Transformer and South Australia's The Lost Deli, Allegra Dining Room, and Metta Sol , In total, the destinations claim 124 Chef's Hat-awarded restaurants, with 93 in Victoria and 31 in South Australia.

Both destinations also lead in viticulture and agriculture production techniques. McLaren Vale in South Australia is one of the world's most sustainable wine regions, producing the largest quantity of organic and biodynamic wines at wineries including GemTree Wines, Hither & Yon, and d'Arenberg. In Victoria, breweries and distilleries like Stomping Ground Brewing Co and Four Pillars Gin have sustainability at the heart of their production. Four Pillars reduces their waste by creating marmalade from the oranges used to flavor their gin and Stomping Ground generates 60% of their energy from their own solar panels, in addition to collecting and recycling rainwater to irrigate their beer garden and indoor plants.

Additional Information on Victoria, Australia:

In many destinations, tourism is about ticking off a list of top attractions. But visiting Melbourne and Victoria is different. It's less about what you see and more about what you feel. And the best way to experience it is by exploring the depth and diversity of this incredible place in an immersive and authentic way. Melbourne is a city renowned for its superb restaurants, café culture, theatre and diverse art and cultural offerings and nightlife and is known as a stylish and contemporary city and a gateway to world class nature based experiences. Melbourne offers can't miss food and wine experiences and is home to an inventive food and wine culture. The unique blend of people, place and produce gives Melbourne/Victoria an approach to food and wine experiences that are based in creativity and unencumbered by tradition. Visitors get a glimpse into why Melbourne has so many times been voted the most livable city in the world.

Victoria's compact size allows ease of travel around the state. A variety of tourism experiences are all within close proximity to Melbourne, including wineries, regional gourmet experiences and spectacular natural attractions. Some examples of key experiences are listed below:

www.visitmelbourne.com

Additional Information on South Australia: South Australia is home to Kangaroo Island, the famed Barossa wine region and the charming capital, Adelaide. The fourth largest of Australia's six states, South Australia is located in the southern half of the country. Described as the "perfect host city," Adelaide has been named one of the "Top 10 Regions" to visit in 2017 by Lonely Planet and is one of the worlds' Great Wine Capitals. Surrounded by parklands and home to 1.6 million people, the central business district is one square mile - perfect for exploring the popular museums, historic buildings, wide streets and renowned cafes and restaurants. South Australia is also a haven for wine lovers. Over 60% of all exported Australian wines come from the state's top wine regions including the Barossa, Clare Valley, McLaren Vale and Coonawarra. Outdoor adventure activities such as multi-day hikes, 4WD tours and mountain biking are abundant in this nature-filled state. South Australia arguably has the most accessible native wildlife in the country. Thrill seekers can swim with friendly wild sea lions and dolphins, or cage dive with sharks on the Eyre Peninsula or others after something a little less daring can walk amongst of a sea-lion colony on Kangaroo Island. Known as the "Gateway to the Outback," South Australia is also home to Coober Pedy, the world's opal mining capital. Visit the official website adelaide.com for complete destination information.

