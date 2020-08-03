Australian Telecomm Optus Showcases the Power of its OPTU5G Network and Vuzix Smart Glasses for Remote Support During COVID 19 and Business Continuity into the Future

The case study consisted of testing the OPTU5G nationwide 5G network by equipping a SpringCity solar engineer located in Perth, Australia with the Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses and connecting him to a remote expert located across the country in Sydney, Australia. The OPTU5G case study, done in collaboration with The AVR Lab, an Australian AR and VR advisory firm and exclusive Vuzix distributor, highlighted the benefits of connecting an experienced workforce easily and more reliably to a worker with less experience by using smart glasses for training and remote support amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Vuzix Smart Glasses are empowering Australian companies who need immediate solutions to remote worker and first responder challenges. The Vuzix M400 provides an out-of-the-box solution and we are immensely proud of the difference we are making," said Danny Gambaro, Director of the AVR Lab.

"Vuzix Smart Glasses are being used all over the world to support business continuity during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "Smart Glasses powered by 5G networks like OPTU5G are a disruptive and effective tool to support enterprise customers safely and from a distance."

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 166 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2020 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix' business growth with Optus, Spring City, Accuteque and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations, Vuzix Corporation [email protected] Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, Suite A, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – [email protected] www.vuzix.com

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation

Related Links

http://www.vuzix.com

