Australian-US Advanced Manufacturers Collaborate on Novel Thermal Solutions in North America

FARMINGTON,Conn., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mott and Conflux, two leading advanced manufacturing companies in the United States and Australia, respectively, announced a partnership today that they will bring Conflux's 3D printed thermal solutions to North American markets. Conflux's additively manufactured heat exchangers improve thermal management of critical components across a multitude of industries, including for advanced aircrafts, by utilizing the design freedom made possible by 3D printing.

Conflux Technology has world-renowned expertise in its specialized field of additively manufactured thermal management solutions. Mott Corporation brings over 60 years of experience delivering high-precision technical solutions to a vast customer base of leading companies in the Aerospace & Defense, Semiconductor, Energy and Healthcare industries.

Through additive manufacturing, Mott has pioneered producing porous metal components with integrated hardware – a game changing capability that improves performance in a fraction of the design envelope.

"Working with Conflux expands our ability to solve our customers' toughest thermal challenges in one integrated solution," says Sean Kane, Vice President of Business Development & Strategy at Mott.

"With complementary technologies plus a mutual commitment to excellence, we're excited to cooperate with Mott on delivering our industry leading thermal management solutions to customers across North America" said Dan Woodford, Chief Product Officer at Conflux Technology.

About Conflux Technology

Conflux Technology is a world-leading additive manufacturing (AM) company pioneering thermal and fluid applications through expert engineering and production. Conflux began in the world of F1 engineering, where founder & CEO Michael Fuller, transformed heat exchanger designs and performance outcomes.

Today, Conflux is a well-established, senior-by-design team leading the advancement of AM applications. Its revolutionary heat exchange technology has transformed product and system performance across Aerospace, Automotive, Motorsports, Micro-electronics, Industrial and Energy industries.

With vertically integrated, advanced manufacturing operations, Conflux encompass all aspects of the engineering process – from design and CFD analysis through to in-house AM serial production, post-processing and independent validation. Conflux consistently pushes AM technology to the cutting edge, deriving ground-breaking outcomes for its customers.

About Mott Corporation

Mott is a technology-driven, precision filtration company trusted by the world's best technical and performance brands across four core markets: Medicine, Computing Power, Clean Energy, and Space Exploration. Mott's products can be found in everything from lifesaving medical devices to artificial intelligence to the Mars Rover. Established in 1959 and headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut, the company is 100% employee owned.

