Australia's Largest Rail Freight Operator Aurizon to Roll Out Trimble Remote Diagnostics and In-Service Planning and Performance Management Solutions

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ :TRMB ) announced today that Australia's largest rail freight operator Aurizon will deploy the Trimble® R2M remote diagnostic system and the Trimble P2M planning and performance management system.

In addition, Aurizon and Trimble are working together to pilot innovative solutions for enhanced infrastructure and rolling stock monitoring, data analytics and other technologies for rail.

Aurizon has benefited from the use of wayside mounted non-contact measurement technologies from Beena Vision, a Trimble company, since 2017. With the addition of the Trimble R2M and Trimble P2M solutions from Nexala, a Trimble company, Aurizon is expanding its technology deployment of rail asset lifecycle solutions as part of the company's strategic, multi-year transformation program.

The Trimble R2M system provides a comprehensive view of fleet status including specific faults and identifies potential faults that may arise. Its customizable rules engine, with fully configurable warnings and alerts, mitigates in-service failures and improves reliability. Trimble P2M system uses timetable, vehicle location, and real-time in-service performance diagnostic data and will enable Aurizon to plan for optimal timetable adherence and fuel efficiency.

With the goal to deliver lower costs, improve productivity and create shareholder value, Aurizon has invested significantly in its transformation program and the technology that supports it. This investment was a significant contributor to Aurizon achieving its three-year target (FY2016-2018) of $380 AUD million savings.

Trimble and Aurizon are committing dedicated teams in the field of data science to solve a range of rail freight industry challenges such as asset utilization, cost minimization, infrastructure management and predictive maintenance.

"Aurizon's condition-based and predictive rolling stock maintenance strategy seeks to improve our fleet reliability, availability and cost to operate while improving the safe operation of our trains," said Aurizon's Mike Carter, Group Executive Technical Services & Planning. "We are committed to developing and implementing technology solutions that deliver improved outcomes for our customers, our shareholders and our employees."

"Trimble views Aurizon as a visionary rail operator who's adoption of technology has led to clear operational benefits," said Tomas Larsson, general manager of Trimble's Rail Solutions Business. "Broadening our relationship with Aurizon will also enhance our ability to design and create next-generation solutions that transform the rail industry."

About Aurizon

Aurizon (ASX: AZJ) is Australia's largest rail freight operator and a top 100 ASX company. Each year, the Company transports more than 250 million tonnes of Australian commodities, connecting miners, primary producers, and industry with international and domestic markets. The Company also owns and operates one of the world's largest coal rail networks, linking approximately 50 mines with three major ports in Queensland. For more information: https://www.aurizon.com.au/company/overview.

About Trimble's Rail Solutions

Trimble's rail solutions combine the latest in sensors and monitoring technologies with customized software and wireless communications to quickly and accurately capture the data needed to maintain and construct rail infrastructure or to manage rail transport assets. From the infrastructure planning, design, construction and maintenance phases to the operation, maintenance and repair of rail transport assets, the solutions streamline operations to keep rail projects on time and on budget.

Trimble's rail asset lifecycle management products manage the lifecycle of rail transport assets from operation through maintenance and repair. In 2014, Trimble acquired Nexala of Dublin, Ireland, providers of data aggregation and analytics tools for engineering and operations of rolling stock. In 2017, Trimble acquired Beena Vision of Atlanta, Georgia, a manufacturer of vision-based automatic wayside rail inspection systems. Using this comprehensive portfolio of on-board and wayside condition monitoring solutions, rail companies can improve operational efficiencies, manage service levels and reduce costs, while ensuring that service is maintained to the highest level. Customers using Trimble solutions include major freight operators such as BNSF, Aurizon, Northfolk Southern and Canadian National as well as many passenger operators such as South Western Railway, Eurostar, SNCF, Irish Rail, the Go-Ahead group, Arriva and Greater Anglia among others.

For more information, visit: http://rail.trimble.com, www.trimble.com/nexala, www.trimble.com/beenavision.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming a broad range of industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ :TRMB ), visit: www.trimble.com.

