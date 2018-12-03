Australis Capital Announces Restricted Share Unit Grant Program

LAS VEGAS, NV, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Australis Capital Inc. (CSE: AUSA) ("Australis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the implementation of a rolling restricted share unit plan (the "RSU Plan") and grant of an aggregate of 2,172,500 restricted share units pursuant to the RSU Plan (each, an "RSU").

In order to further align the interests of the Company's senior executives, key employees, directors, and consultants to those of the shareholders of the Company, the Board of Directors has approved the implementation of the RSU Plan. Under the RSU Plan, eligible persons may (at the discretion of the Board) be allocated a number of RSUs as the Board deems appropriate, with vesting provisions also to be determined by the Board. Pursuant to the RSU Plan, the maximum number of RSUs which may be granted, when combined with outstanding stock options and other compensation securities, is 10% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as of the time of grant.

The Company has granted an aggregate of 2,172,500 RSUs to the Company's senior executives, key employees, directors, and consultants with 1/3 of the of the RSUs vesting every 12 months from the date of they were granted. All of the RSUs will be subject to applicable securities law hold periods.

The Company also announces that the Board of Directors has granted an aggregate of 787,500 stock options to new employees, in each case at an exercise price equal to the market price of the Company's common shares on the effective date of grant (as determined in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) and with a term of three years.

About Australis Capital Inc.

Australis Capital identifies and invests in the cannabis industry predominately in the United States, a highly regulated, fragmented, rapidly expanding and evolving industry. Investments may include and are not limited to equity, debt or other securities of both public and private companies, financings in exchange for royalties or other distribution streams, and control stake acquisitions. Australis Capital adheres to stringent investment criteria and will focus on significant near and mid-term high-quality opportunities with strong return potentials while maintaining a steadfast commitment to governance and community. Australis Capital's Board, Management and Advisory Committee members have material experience with, and knowledge of, the cannabis space in the U.S., extensive backgrounds in highly regulated industries, adherence to stringent regulatory compliance, public company and operational expertise. In addition to the Company's expertise and strong execution on strategic M&A, which to date includes Rthm Technologies Inc., Body and Mind Inc. and Quality Green Inc., Australis has developed strategic partnerships with companies such as Wagner Dimas.

Australis' Common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "AUSA".

For further information about Australis, please visit the website at ausacap.com or contact the Company by e-mail at ir@ausacap.com.

