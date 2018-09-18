Australis Capital Inc. Commences Trading on Canadian Stock Exchange

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Australis Capital Inc. (CSE: AUSA) ("Australis"), an emerging investment company primarily focused on the U.S. cannabis industry, announced today the commencement of trading on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under the ticker "AUSA". This is immediately following the completion of the distribution of common shares and warrants of Australis by Aurora Cannabis (TSX :ACB ) to its shareholders.

"The Australis team is excited to begin trading today and grateful to our friends at Aurora Cannabis as the genesis to what will be a compelling and complimentary US mandate," stated Scott Dowty, Chief Executive Officer of Australis. "We are laser focused on creating shareholder value through disciplined execution, operational expertise and a go-to-market strategy fueled by defined growth vectors."

About Australis

Australis Capital identifies and invests in the cannabis industry predominately in the United States, a highly regulated, fragmented, fast growing and evolving industry. Investments may include and are not limited to equity, debt or other securities of both public and private companies, financings in exchange for royalties or other distribution streams, and control stake acquisitions. Australis Capital adheres to stringent investment criteria and will focus on significant near and mid-term high-quality opportunities with strong return potentials while maintaining a steadfast commitment to governance and community. Australis Capital's Board, Management and Advisory Committee members have material experience with, and knowledge of, the cannabis space in the U.S., extensive backgrounds in highly regulated industries, adherence to stringent regulatory compliance, public company and operational expertise. For more information, please visit us at www.ausacap.com.

Forward-Looking Information Statement

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws.

The CSE has in no way passed upon the merits of the Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Australis Capital Inc.