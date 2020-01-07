Australis Capital Strengthens Leadership Team with Chief Accounting Officer Appointment

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Australis Capital Inc. (CSE: AUSA) (OTC: AUSAF) ("AUSA" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective immediately, Alex Han, formerly Vice President of Accounting, has been promoted to Chief Accounting Officer.

"Alex is an exceptional executive who has proven her unique skill set this past year and brought tremendous value to AUSA," states Scott Dowty, CEO of AUSA. "As AUSA evolves, Alex will work closely with the AUSA C-suite and Board of Directors delivering on sound accounting practices, regulatory compliance, and strategic planning while expanding her highly skilled team."

Ms. Han joined the AUSA team in 2018 with over 15 years of experience in public and corporate accounting with expertise in financial accounting/reporting, international accounting, and internal controls. Ms. Han has held several finance and accounting management positions in multi-billion-dollar global companies. Ms. Han began her career in accounting as an auditor at Ernst & Young, LLP. Ms. Han holds a Master of Science degree in Accountancy from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and is a Certified Global Management Accountant and Certified Public Accountant licensed in Nevada.

"I am honored to become CAO at such an important and exciting time for the company," said Alex Han, CAO of AUSA. "I am committed to working alongside the leadership team to contribute to the company's future growth and continued success while building a collaborative, engaged, and fun company culture."

About Australis Capital Inc.

AUSA operates and builds transformative, differentiated cannabis companies predominantly in the United States, a highly-regulated, fragmented, and rapidly expanding industry. AUSA adheres to stringent evaluation and operating criteria focusing on high-quality opportunities while maintaining a steadfast commitment to governance and community. AUSA's Board and management team have material experience with, and knowledge of, the cannabis space in the U.S., extensive backgrounds in highly-regulated industries and regulatory compliance. AUSA operating and portfolio assets include Rthm Technologies Inc., Body and Mind Inc., Quality Green Inc., Folium Biosciences, Mr. Natural Inc., Green Therapeutics, LLC., and Cocoon Technology LLC. AUSA has also developed strategic partnerships with leading innovators such as Wagner Dimas.

The Company's Common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "AUSA" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "AUSAF".

For further information about AUSA, please visit the website at ausa-corp.com or contact the Company by e-mail at ir@ausa-corp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Scott Dowty"

________________________________

Scott Dowty

Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Information Statement

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Australis Capital Inc.

Related Links

www.ausacap.com

