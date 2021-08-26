Australis Files Q4 and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Results

COMPANY TO FILE Q1 FISCAL 2022 RESULTS FRIDAY AUGUST 27, 2021

CONFERENCE CALL ON MONDAY, AUGUST 30, 2021 AT 11:00AM ET

TRADING EXPECTED TO RESUME WITHIN 24-48 HOURS

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Australis Capital Inc. (CSE: AUSA) (OTC: AUSAF) ("AUSA" or "AUDACIOUS" or the "Company"), today announced it has filed its results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2021 ended March 31, 2021, today, August 26, 2021, after markets on www.sedar.com. The Company expects shares of the Company will resume trading within 24-48 hours.

Additionally, the Company intends filing its results for its first quarter of fiscal 2022 on Friday, August 27, 2021.

The Company will be hosting a conference call to discuss its results for both quarters on Monday, August 30, 2021, at 11am ET.

Conference call details

Canada: 1.647.792.1241 North American Toll Free: 1.800.430.8332 Webcast URL: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1485895&tp_key=3e12ff453c Confirmation #: 8208118

A replay of the call will be available until September 5, 2021. The replay can be accessed as follows:



Encore Replay Canada: 1.647.436.0148 Encore Replay North American Toll Free: 1.888.203.1112 Encore Replay Entry Code: 8208118

For further information about AUSA, contact the Company by e-mail at [email protected].

