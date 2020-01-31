Authentic Brands Group Launches Sports Illustrated CBD Product Line In Partnership With Sentia Wellness

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Authentic Brands Group (ABG), owner of the Sports Illustrated® brand, today announced a strategic partnership with Sentia Wellness, a leading distributor of CBD-infused wellness products. Through this partnership, Sentia Wellness will develop, produce and distribute Sports Illustrated and Sports Illustrated Swim®-branded CBD-infused topicals. A Limited-Edition Recovery Cream will debut this weekend, followed by a full rollout later this year.

"Sports Illustrated has been at the forefront of sports and culture for over 65 years and is a name that resonates with the athlete and fan in all of us," said Daniel W. Dienst, Vice Chairman at ABG. "We are excited to partner with Sentia, a leader in the wellness industry, as we continue to expand the Sports Illustrated brand and create trusted, high-quality consumer products."

Sports Illustrated's Limited-Edition Recovery Cream is made with 500 mg of pure cannabidiol (CBD), the non-psychoactive compound derived from the hemp plant and has been carefully blended with a variety of key ingredients including Calendula for skin relief, Sea Buckthorn for antioxidants and Menthyl Lactate, a natural cooling agent.

"As we continue to develop products for active, health-conscious individuals who understand that there is so much more to sport than the game itself, it became clear that Sports Illustrated was the perfect brand to partner with," said Amy McClintick, COO, Licensed Brands Division of Sentia Wellness. "We are excited to see the initial response from consumers and cannot wait for the full rollout of complementary products later this year."

Sports Illustrated will be heading to Miami Beach to celebrate the biggest weekend in sports with The Party, its annual marquee event on the night before The Big Game. The Party will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the world-famous Fontainebleau. Sports Illustrated Limited-Edition Recovery Cream will be gifted at The Party. Sports Illustrated CBD products will be available at Seventh Sense mall-based kiosks nationwide in late February. To learn more about the full product launch please visit https://sentiawellness.com.

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) is a brand development, marketing and entertainment company, which owns a portfolio of global media, entertainment and lifestyle brands. Headquartered in New York City, ABG elevates and builds the long-term value of more than 50 consumer brands and properties by partnering with best-in-class manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers. Its brands have a global retail footprint in more than 100,000 points of sale across the luxury, specialty, department store, mid-tier, mass and e-commerce channels and more than 5,000 freestanding stores and shop-in-shops around the world.

ABG is committed to transforming brands by delivering compelling product, content, business and immersive experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms and emerging media. ABG's portfolio of iconic and world-renowned brands generates more than $10 billion in annual retail sales and includes Marilyn Monroe®, Mini Marilyn®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Shaquille O'Neal®, Sports Illustrated®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Nautica®, Aéropostale®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Herve Leger®, Judith Leiber®, Barneys New York®, Frederick's of Hollywood®, Nine West®, Frye®, Jones New York®, Louise et Cie®, Sole Society®, Enzo Angiolini®, CC Corso Como®, Hickey Freeman®, Hart Schaffner Marx®, Adrienne Vittadini®, Taryn Rose®, Bandolino®, Misook®, 1.STATE®, CeCe®, Chaus®, Spyder®, Tretorn®, Tapout®, Prince®, Volcom®, Airwalk®, Vision Street Wear®, Above The Rim®, Hind®, Thomasville®, Drexel® and Henredon®.

For more information, visit authenticbrandsgroup.com .

Follow ABG on Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram .

About Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated (SI) is an unparalleled and influential leader recognized for its role in shaping modern culture and uniting athletes, teams and fans from all over the world. Powerful storytelling is brought to life through world-class live events, immersive experiences, and lifestyle products.

Its award-winning media enterprise captures moments and turns them into history through rich and thoughtful journalism, iconic and beloved photography, and across digital platforms ranging from Emmy-winning video to an ever-expanding social community. The Sports Illustrated cover is the most coveted real estate in sports media and one of the most recognizable honors in American culture. Brand extensions include the groundbreaking SI Swim franchise and SI Kids, which delivers inspiring content for kids who live for sports.

SI shares its unique and authentic perspective year-round through marquee events, key activations and partnerships, star-studded celebrations, and VIP-access to athletes and A-list celebrities. Tentpoles include the annual Super Bowl celebration: "The Party," Fashionable Fifty, and the history-making Sportsperson of the Year Awards.

For more information, visit SI.com.

Follow Sports Illustrated on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Sentia Wellness

Sentia was born from thought-leaders and experts with over 20 years' experience in the industry with a mission to provide the finest CBD and wellness products using world-class manufacturing and laboratory analyses that exceed regulatory and industry standards. Sentia Wellness manages a portfolio of brands including Social CBD, and ABG branded topical products from SI, Volcom, and ZOOEY.

www.sentiawellness.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Michelle Ciciyasvili

Authentic Brands Group – Sports Illustrated

646-380-5836

mciciyasvili@abg-nyc.com

Sentia Wellness

Joani Wardwell

503-704-2731

Joani.Wardwell@sentiawellness.com

SOURCE Authentic Brands Group

Related Links

https://www.authenticbrandsgroup.com

