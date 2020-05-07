Authentication and Brand Protection Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type ; Technology ; Application

NEW YORK, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global authentication and brand protection market was valued US$ 2,824.7million in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 5,073.5 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2020-2027.



The counterfeit products arena is expanding at a rapid rate, encompassing industries such as food & beverages, chemicals, consumer electronics, automotive components, medical devices and pharmaceuticals, and agriculture.The counterfeit products are tough to distinguish, and these duplicates negatively affect the reputation of manufacturers as they pose a potential danger to the end users.



The increase in e-commerce business has led to a rise in counterfeit product trade.Several countries have imposed strict rules and regulations on the import and export of goods and commodities without product authentication labels.



In addition, several governments are undertaking initiatives to create awareness related to counterfeit products.



The authentication and brand protection market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, and application.On the basis of type, the authentication and brand protection market is segmented into overt, covert, forensic, and digital.



Based on technology, the authentication and brand protection market is segmented into security printing and tamper-proof labels, security inks and coatings, OVDS and holograms, unique codes, bar codes, RFID, authentication ICs, and others. On the basis of application, the authentication and brand protection market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, medical, chemicals, food & beverages, and others.



A few of the key players operating in the global authentication and brand protection market, which are profiled in this market study, include AlpVision SA, Authentic Vision, Applied DNA Sciences, Inc., Eastman Kodak Company, De La Rue PLC, Avery Dennison Corporation, Centro Grafico dg S.p.A., Giesecke + Devrient GmbH, 3M, and Arjo Solutions.



The overall global authentication and brand protection market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the authentication and brand protection market with respects to all the segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the authentication and brand protection industry.



