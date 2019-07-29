Authentix® Named One Of CIOReview's Top 20 Most Promising Oil And Gas Solutions Providers For 2019

ADDISON, Texas, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Authentix, Inc., a U.S.-based technology solutions provider specializing in supply chain security and authentication programs, was selected as one of the top 20 most promising solutions providers in the oil and gas industry by leading enterprise technology publication, CIOReview.

Every year, CIOReview analyzes the growing marketplace of service providers and awards the best-in-class with this prestigious award. This is done as a service to chief information officers with the difficult task of choosing the right partners to leverage the significant technological innovations to boost prosperity in their long-term growth and digital transformations. The exclusive list of vendors was selected by a distinguished panel of CEOs, CIOs and VCs, industry analysts and the editorial board of CIOReview after exhibiting excellence in offering efficient solutions and expertise in the oil and gas industry.

"Authentix secures the integrity of global commerce by verifying the authenticity of physical products through advanced technology solutions and connecting the output of that information to a robust, digital information platform. This provides our clients with insightful analytics to ensure the integrity of their fuels, minimize fraud, and increase market share or tax collections. We are honored to have CIOReview recognize Authentix for our proactive innovation in these complex environments, our proven sector expertise and the ability to help our clients gain a distinct competitive advantage," states Kevin McKenna, CEO of Authentix.

Authentix operates fuel marking programs on five continents helping governments protect fuel tax revenues and leading branded fuel owners protect the integrity of their products. These programs consist of proprietary markers in refined fuels that can detect and prevent grade swapping, adulteration, and tax avoidance from the introduction of illicit fuels. Also, the company offers an information and data management platform to aggregate operational data, provide field test results and reporting tools for insights into potential issues within the supply chain and what types of actions need to be taken and when. Additionally, Authentix supplies marking programs for crude oil pipelines, fuel quality inspection services, and remote sensor monitoring of measurement devices in the fuel supply chain.

About Authentix

As the authority in authentication solutions, Authentix helps customers thrive in supply and distribution chain complexity. Authentix provides advanced authentication solutions for governments, central banks and commercial products, ensuring local economies grow, banknote security remains intact and commercial products have robust market opportunities. The Authentix partnership approach and proven sector expertise inspires proactive innovation, helping customers mitigate risks to promote revenue growth and gain competitive advantage.

Headquartered in Addison, Texas USA, Authentix, Inc. has offices in North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa serving clients worldwide. Authentix® is a registered trademark of Authentix, Inc. For more information, visit https://www.authentix.com.

