Author & Monsanto Expert Carey Gillam Available to Comment on Roundup Cancer Trial

She can comment on evidence presented at trial, evidence withheld from jurors, discovery documents, Monsanto's product history, trends in Roundup use, impacts on shareholders, what lies ahead, the potential for a global settlement, other litigation, etc.

Gillam's book, Whitewash: The Story of a Weed Killer, Cancer and the Corruption of Science, won the 2018 SEJ Rachel Carson Book Award for exposing decades corporate secrets and deceptive tactics by powerful pesticide companies, including the global giant Monsanto Co., which was acquired last summer by Bayer AG. Her book and her ongoing reporting and writing has led her to become recognized as an international expert on corporate control of agriculture and public policy and how our pesticide-dependent food system is endangering our health.

The evidence she has uncovered was so critical that she was asked to testify as an expert witness before the European Parliament about her findings, and she has helped advise lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

Gillam, who lives in the farm state of Kansas, spent most of her career with the Reuters international news agency (1998-late 2015) before becoming Research Director for the non-profit U.S Right to Know consumer group in 2016.

