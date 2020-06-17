Author & Top SaaS Entrepreneur, Russell Brunson, Tops Best-Selling Lists After "Traffic Secrets" Launch

#1 in Marketing for Small Businesses (Amazon)

#1 in E-commerce Professional (Amazon)

#1 in Customer Relations (Amazon)

#5 in Overall Best-Sellers (Barnes & Noble)

Traffic Secrets includes tactics for implementing and applying winning strategies to boost business exposure and audience. It's the third in his marketing trilogy, which includes USA Today and Amazon best-selling books Dot Com Secrets (2015) and Expert Secrets (2017).

"If you have an existing business, then Traffic Secrets is like throwing gasoline on the fire," says Daniel Rosen, founder and CEO of Credit Repair Cloud.

Similarly, Natalie Hodson, owner and president of NAH, Inc., applauds the book's application to business: "What's cool about Traffic Secrets is that the principles are universal," said Hodson. "They will help you to build your social media platforms and learn the psychology of sales!"

The 256-page book provides readers with entrepreneurial insight from one of the world's top online marketers, and 24 actionable modules detailing how to get online traffic from multiple channels.

Over the past 15 years, Brunson has built a following of more than a million entrepreneurs, popularized the concept of sales funnels, and co-founded ClickFunnels , one of the world's fastest-growing SaaS companies designed to help entrepreneurs get their message out to the marketplace.

"This is the step-by-step playbook for how Russell [Brunson] grew ClickFunnels. If you are doing any type of marketing, you need to get this book," said Joe Marfoglio, creator of DIY Entrepreneur.

Traffic Secrets is available in hardcover (Barnes & Noble: $26.99; Amazon: $19.49) and digital ($0.99) editions at large booksellers including Amazon and Barnes & Noble .

About Russell Brunson:

Russell Brunson started his first online company while he was wrestling in college. Within a year of graduation, he had sold over a million dollars of his own products and services from his basement. Over the past 15 years, he has built a following of over a million entrepreneurs, sold hundreds of thousands of copies of his books, popularized the concept of sales funnels, and co-founded the software company ClickFunnels, which has helped 100,000+ entrepreneurs quickly get their message out to the marketplace. He lives in Idaho with his family, and you can visit him online at russellbrunson.com

About ClickFunnels:

Co-founded by Russell Brunson & Todd Dickerson, ClickFunnels' online sales and marketing software is a simple-to-use, all-in-one marketing solution for entrepreneurs and business owners who want to market their services and products online.

ClickFunnels is one of the world's fastest-growing, non-VC-backed companies. Since its inception in September 2014, the company has generated more than $250 million in sales and helped over 100,000 everyday people become successful entrepreneurs and marketing masters through its software, resources, and trainings.

ClickFunnels was named: the "Best Entrepreneurial Company in America" by Entrepreneur's Entrepreneur360 list (#1, 2019); one of "America's Fastest-Growing Privately-Held Companies" by Inc.'s Inc. 500 list (#76, 2018 and #440, 2019); one of "America's Best Startup Employers" by Forbes (#205, 2020).

For more information, visit clickfunnels.com .

