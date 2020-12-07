Author and Former NFL Raiders Team Chaplain Introduces 3 Inspirational Children's Books

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Author and Former NFL Raiders Team Chaplain Adam Ybarra continues to inspire hope, courage and mental health with the release of 3 Children's Books.

Alex The Hippo is an inspiring three-book series introducing: Brave & Courageous; Friends & Feelings; Manners & Etiquette. Each book helps boost purposeful conversations to strengthen social and emotional learning. Psychologists are suggesting online distance learning may have repercussions on a child's long-term academic, mental, and economic well-being. A remedy from ill-effects of remote learning is reading an adventurous and interactive book with a parent. When parents spend quality time with their children it plays a big part in helping overcome frustrations, anxieties, and trauma. Equally, reading develops and nourishes a child's imagination, self-confidence and positive thinking.

Alex The Hippo are engaging illustrative books for children aged 3+ with positive themes and relevance.

Why a Hippo? Hippos are social. Young hippos continue to stay nearby its mother until fully grown. Adult hippos teach their young many important things such how to defend themselves.

Alex The Hippo Books are Available Now. Readers can purchase signed copies online at https://thetenaciousgroup.com/alex-the-hippo/

About the Author:

Adam Ybarra. Native of San Jose, CA. Team Chaplain for Oakland Raiders for 12 seasons. Founded non-profit The Tenacious Group to empower students with academic resources.

