Author and Investigative Reporter Susan Antilla Honored by Her Peers as a Business News Visionary

DENVER, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan Antilla, a tireless fighter for individual investors and others victimized by those who abuse their positions of influence and trust, has been named a 2020 Business News Visionary.

The distinction is bestowed on an elite group of journalists whose dedication, foresight, and talents have had a transformative impact on the profession. Antilla's oral history and profile are available at www.NewsLuminaries.com and will be featured in a commemorative book to be published in 2021.

2020 Business News Visionary Honoree Susan Antilla Dean Rotbart, editor-in-chief, NewsLuminaries.com

"Susan has spent her entire career — including positions with USA Today, The New York Times, Bloomberg News and TheStreet.com — exposing wrongdoing and wrongdoers," said Dean Rotbart, chair and editor-in-chief of the Business News Visionary Awards.

Antilla's trailblazing 2002 book, "Tales From the Boom-Boom Room: The Landmark Legal Battles That Exposed Wall Street's Shocking Culture of Sexual Harassment," was first to expose the pay discrimination and sexual abuse that plagued women in the brokerage industry. The book presaged the #MeToo movement that eventually felled the careers of hundreds of prominent executives, politicians, athletes, and entertainers.

Antilla, a 2017 recipient of "The Betty Furness Consumer Media Service Award," presented by the Consumer Federation of America, is currently a reporting fellow at Type Investigations, formerly known as The Investigative Fund.

In her oral history, Antilla recalls that when she worked at USA Today, where she frequently wrote about securities industry misconduct, a senior editor got word to her that she should stop writing "that investor protection crap." Susan responded, "I think we've got a problem here because investor protection crap is what I do."

Antilla began her journalism career freelancing, in barter for business cards, at a Manhattan giveaway newspaper. In 1978, she joined Dun's Business Month (then known as Dun's Review) and has worked in financial journalism ever since.

Antilla recalls that it was her mother, Gloria "Glo" Claudet, who impressed upon her that women can be economically and intellectually independent, and that a person's social and economic standing should have no bearing on the decency with which they are treated. Claudet, who was known for her professionalism and integrity as a realtor, passed away in November 2019, at age 95.

The Business News Visionary Awards are a continuation of the Business News Luminary Awards, which, in 2000, honored the 100 top business and financial journalists of the 20th century.

"The goal of this project extends beyond the celebration of the specific men and women who are profiled," noted Terri Thompson, who introduces each journalist's oral history.

"It is also to educate the public about the high standards to which these and so many other dedicated journalists have adhered and to offer a proven playbook for other journalists and journalism students to follow," she says. Thompson is the former director of the Knight-Bagehot Fellowship in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University.

Rotbart is a Pulitzer Prize-nominated, award-winning financial journalist, former columnist with The Wall Street Journal, author, and a news entrepreneur. He, along with a panel of more than two dozen distinguished nominating judges – including past award recipients and top business news organization editors and reporters – is responsible for selecting the 2020 class of honorees.

The Business News Visionary and News Luminary Awards are made possible, in part, by the support of Monday Morning Radio , a weekly podcast produced in cooperation with the nonprofit Wizard Academy, and The Dilenschneider Group, providing an unsurpassed level of communications counsel to global clients.

Additional support is provided by TimeinaBottlePhotography.com and its founder, Avital Rotbart, specializing in world-class portrait photography.

Contact:

Dean Rotbart

303-296-1200

[email protected]

SOURCE NewsLuminaries.com