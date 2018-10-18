Author and Think Tank Fellow Mark P. Mills to Deliver STEM Day Keynote

"We're thrilled to have Mark talk about how artificial intelligence and automation will revolutionize work in nearly every sector," said Robert Daugherty, Forbes School of Business & Technology Executive Dean. "Mark has deep expertise in tech, having started his career in physics and engineering, served in the White House Science Office under President Reagan, and held several tech advisory roles in the financial sector."

The virtual conference, being held through Zoom Video Conferencing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., celebrates the past, present, and future contributions of Forbes School of Business & Technology students to science, technology, engineering, and math, and will feature several interactive events, including a Citizen Science Scavenger Hunt and several competitions.

For more information and to register for the event, visit https://www.ashford.edu/online-degrees/forbes-school-of-business-and-technology/STEMDay.

