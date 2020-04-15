Author Andrew Roberts And Gen. David Petraeus To Discuss Leadership Qualities Revealed In Dangerous National Crises

FULTON, Mo., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WEBCAST ADVISORY - You are invited to take part in a live webcast at Noon CT, Friday, April 17, featuring author, historian and Churchill biographer Dr. Andrew Roberts and U.S. Army Gen. (RET) David H. Petraeus, both of whom are members of the Association of Churchill Fellows at Westminster College in Fulton, MO.

This live webcast, hosted by America's National Churchill Museum at Westminster College, will be streamed on the Museum's YouTube channel. It is free and open to the public, and also can be accessed by clicking here or go to https://youtu.be/B9wihVhlTOo. No registration is required.

WHO: Dr. Roberts wears numerous hats, including Visiting Professor at the War Studies Department of King's College, London, and the Roger and Martha Mertz Visiting Research Fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University. Roberts has written 13 books, including his biography and New York Times best-seller Churchill: Walking with Destiny. His most recent book, Leadership in War: Essential Lessons from Those Who Made History, was released in October 2019. During his 37-year career, Gen. Petraeus was widely recognized for his leadership of the surge in Iraq, and for his command of coalition forces in Afghanistan. He also served six successive general officer commands, five of which were in combat. After his military retirement, he served as director of the CIA.





Timothy Riley, the Sandra L. and Monroe E. Trout Director and Chief Curator of America's National Churchill Museum on the campus of Westminster College, will moderate. ( NOTE : The speakers are sheltering-in-place and will be doing the webcast remotely.)



WHAT: Roberts and Petraeus will discuss the qualities of leadership that history and experience reveal are needed in difficult and dangerous times. Their knowledge of the 20th century's greatest statesman, former British Prime Minister Sir Winston Spencer Churchill, can provide substantial insights on leadership today, especially as they pertain to the COVID-19 crisis.



WHEN: The webcast will begin at Noon Central Time, Friday, April 17 . Questions can be forwarded to Roberts and Petraeus online during the webcast.



WHERE: The webcast can be viewed live by going to the Museum's YouTube channel, or from the Museum's website at https://www.nationalchurchillmuseum.org.



WHY: This is another in a series of live webcasts titled "Churchill This Day" presented by America's National Churchill Museum in Fulton, MO.

SOURCE Westminster College

