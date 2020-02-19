Author Angelic Tarasio Introduces Inspirational Trilogy "God's Miracles in Lives of Regular People" Based on True Life and Love Story

Countess Maria secretly recorded the dramatic events of her life in journals, and later, requested her daughter-in-law Angelic Tarasio to transform the "dry" data into a motivational story that can work as an effective cure for physical and mental breakdown, depression, fears and suicide. The readers transcend space and time joining Countess Maria in her happiness and heartbreaking sadness, life-saving love and devastating losses, terrible hardships and miraculous triumphs.

The trilogy encourages readers to discover the fastest way for re-enforcement of willpower, courage and commitment that are vitally important in the fight for a happy and successful life. The motto works for everyone, "If Maria could handle, I can handle."

Based on examples of the main character Countess Maria, all three books are related to vitally important topics of current life, such as:

Identification and acknowledgement of value of human life;

Choice to survive under any devastating life circumstances instead of suicide;

Upbringing the children with comprehension of importance of their life and responsibilities;

Understanding that the ideas of socialism and communism are utopic that was proved by history and miserable existence of population in many countries;

Importance of improving human relationships, such as friendship, love and care;

Strengthening the connection with the Divinity, as the source of eternal wisdom and miracles.

Author Angelic Tarasio was born in the Ukraine. She was blessed to study and work successfully in different fields. She obtained multiple diplomas and degrees in traditional and holistic medicines, teaching of foreign languages and literatures, as well as numerous certifications in hands-on therapies. Angelic believes, "It does not matter what you do, what matters is how you do it."

The author considers her friendship with Mother Maria, as the blessing from Above. Angelic's parents were military officers and atheists. Mother Maria brought Spirituality and Compassion into the life of her daughter-in-law. Philanthropy became part of Angelic's life.

The first book "Mother Maria" was published in 2008, at the time of Global economic, financial, real estate and ethical downturn. Millions of people bankrupted, lost their assets, companies, homes, job positions, as well as respect in their families. The number of suicides jumped up to the sky. Those readers who read the book "Mother Maria" attended the author's book-signings and expressed their gratitude for the support that the book gave them and their families during the Global crisis.

In 2009, Angelic Tarasio received the phone call from Mel Gibson, who read the first book of the trilogy and complemented the author's "vivid" imagination in descriptive writing. He saw the possibility to make a movie out of a book. At that time, Angelic was finishing with writing of the second part of the trilogy. She decided to complete the trilogy, and now, she hopes that the Universe will send her the right producers and financial sponsors, who will make mini-series movies out of her trilogy.

Author Angelic Tarasio lives and works in agreement with teaching: "Let us not grow tired of doing good." She looks forward to expanding her great relationships with readers, journalists, churches, bookstores, clubs, colleges and universities.

Book I: "Mother Maria" introduces the reader to a noble Ukrainian family in Eastern Poland at the beginning of the 20-th century. World War II destroyed peaceful life of Maria after graduation from Sorbonne University and engagement in France. She was pushed in the whirlpool of life-threatening events that brought her to concentration camp in Nazi Germany. Thanks to interference of the Divinity and the least likely ally, Maria was rescued from the fire of war by true love.

Book II: "Home-Coming" brings the reader to post-war illicit annexation of the territories of Eastern Europe by the red octopus - USSR. In 1946, mother-to-be Maria Kotyk-Kurbatov and her husband Alexander arrived in Ukraine to rescue Maria's family that was in annexed territory. Through illegal and criminal actions of NKVD/KGB that happened to the Kurbatovs, the reader discovers the cruelty of the communist regime, hardships of GULAG and exile to Siberia, as well as Divine Providence that continued to manifest itself.

Book III: "Bridge to the Sky" gives the reader the experience of unlawful continual persecution of Maria and her 3 children by KGB. After years of threat, losses of beloved, poverty and homelessness, the reader finds, how Maria's faith and courage led the woman to miraculous resolution of the unbearable life existence. Maria reached the Kremlin and met Leonid Brezhnev, a new leader of the country, and the miracle happened.

For more information about the author and book purchasing, please visit www.AuthorAngelicTarasio.com

To schedule the interviews, presentations and book-signings email: AuthorAngelicTarasio@gmail.com

Media Contact:

Tatania Kurbatov, project manager for Author Angelic Tarasio

Phone: 561-596-7581

E-Mail: 234470@email4pr.com

Website: www.AuthorAngelicTarasio.com

SOURCE Angelic Tarasio