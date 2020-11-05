Author Cathy Caswell Guides Readers on How to Thrive Using Logosynthesis

WAVERLEY, NS, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In these challenging times, it is easy to feel frustrated and experience tension when other people are not doing what they should be doing, such as wearing masks, speaking respectfully at work and acting responsibly in public. This book allows the reader to build leadership, parenting and personal development skills by using Logosynthesis to change patterns of reacting to feel better. The author introduces Logosynthesis, a structured model for self-coaching and guided change to support healing and development. The process allows users to experience a sense of calm, clarity and confidence to feel relief and to create a more supportive space for others.

Cathy Caswell, Author, The Healthy Living Plan Thriving In Our Times: From Reactions To Action Using Logosynthesis® by Cathy Caswell

In her new book, "Thriving In Our Times: From Reactions To Action Using Logosynthesis®" (published by The Healthy Living Plan Inc.), Caswell describes how she learned to appreciate the value of resolving what bothered her before taking action. Given a unique opportunity to learn from its founder, Dr. Willem Lammers, she mastered the method by applying it in her everyday life, by training with an international group of coaches, counselors and therapists and by coaching others. She is a certified Practitioner and Instructor in Logosynthesis®.

"As I reflect on my life choices, I can now observe that my patterns of behavior are based on my beliefs, attitudes, and experiences. These patterns have served me well. Work hard. Help others. Stick with it. Yet I can also observe where these patterns have become rigid and overused," Caswell says. "When I experience change and uncertainty, it can be difficult to see other ways of doing things. My automatic responses can feel intense and distressing, for myself and for those around me. Logosynthesis allows me to clear my path to move forward with greater ease and clarity."

"Thriving In Our Times: From Reactions To Action Using Logosynthesis®" By Cathy Caswell

Paperback | 5.25 x 8 in | 250 pages | ISBN 978-0-9950215-1-8.

E-Book | 250 pages | ISBN 978-0-9950215-2-5.

Available at Amazon and your favorite book retailer (Distribution through Ingram Content Group)

About the Author: Cathy Caswell, president of The Healthy Living Plan Inc., holds a Masters of Business Administration and is a certified Practitioner and Instructor in Logosynthesis®. Her family, her successful corporate career in the food industry and her volunteer leadership in the community allows her to appreciate the many benefits of Logosynthesis to support everyday living.

About Logosynthesis®: Founded by Dr. Willem Lammers, a Swiss-Dutch psychologist, it is a model for self-coaching and guided change using the power of words and sentences to change energy fields.

High resolution photos available at this website. Press kit available here.

EDITORS: For review copies (pdf/ebooks) or interview requests, contact:

Cathy Caswell

Tel: 1-902-402-7614

Email: [email protected]

(When requesting a review copy, please provide a street address.)

The Healthy Living Plan Inc. | 1500 Waverley Rd, Waverley, NS | 902.402.7614

SOURCE The Healthy Living Plan Inc