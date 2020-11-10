Author Charles G. Irion Releases Second Book in Three Part Series "Murdered By Gods: One World"

PHOENIX, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Award winning author of the Summit Murder Mystery Series, Charles G. Irion, and Irion Books LLC are exhilarated to announce the release of their second novel in the three part Murdered By Gods techno-thriller series.

ONE WORLD

"Danger has always been Devlon's traveling companion, and this journey is no exception." From Charles G. Irion comes the latest techno-thriller in the Murdered By Gods series...Murdered By Gods: ONE WORLD. Join Scott Devlon as he dodges bullets and bombs to save the fate of the world. Charles G. Irion is a publisher, award-winning author, successful entrepreneur, adventurer, humanitarian, artist, executive producer and actor. One of his life-long passions is for the written word. Determined to make his dreams a reality, he has written and published fifteen books comprised of the Summit Murder Mystery series, Hell series, Roadkill Cooking for Campers-The Best Dang Wild Game Cookbook in the World and the Murdered by Gods series. www.charlesirion.com

Those two words propel mountaineer and former intelligence operative Scott Devlon on a quest to unmask a plot to destroy the world order.

Disillusioned after more than a decade of international intrigue, Scott Devlon has found a new mission in life, running Project: RESCUE—an organization dedicated to protecting the volunteers working with non-governmental organizations and relief agencies operating in the most dangerous parts of the world.

Getting Project: RESCUE up and running is going to require talented people, so Devlon embarks on a world tour to recruit staff for Project: RESCUE's global network.

Danger has always been Devlon's traveling companion, and this journey is no exception. When a chance encounter in Mumbai sparks his interest in a mysterious charitable organization called ONE WORLD, Devlon finds himself the target of an unknown enemy. After narrowly escaping death in a roadside bomb attack, Devlon is pursued across the globe—from India to Latin America. With every new clue he uncovers, the danger escalates. To learn the terrible secret behind ONE WORLD, Devlon will journey into the deadliest places on earth.

The clock is ticking, and ONE WORLD is about to explode! Grab your copy today !

About Irion Books: Irion Books launched in 2007 with the release of it's Hell Series books, beginning with Remodeling Hell, followed by Autograph Hell, Car Dealer Hell and Divorce Hell. Inspired by climbing Mt. Everest and Mt. Kilimanjaro, Irion envisioned the character of Scott Devlon and began working on the Summit Murder Mystery series. Irion concludes the storyline of Scott Devlon in the Murdered By Gods series, encompassing MACHU PICCHU, ONE WORLD and TIMBUKTU (coming 2021). An entrepreneur and humanitarian, Irion is an advisory board member for Project C.U.R.E., founding principal in Phoenix Social Venture Partners, the founder of his own children's dictionary program, and a past director and current member of the Lions Sight and Hearing Foundation. Irion has also participated in numerous medical missions abroad—over 30 countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America. For more information about Irion Books, please visit www.CharlesIrion.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Julie Bailey, 480-241-8257 / [email protected]

SOURCE Irion Books LLC