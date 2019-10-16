Author Cheryl Strayed Joins the Chasing Grace Project for Premiere Event in Los Angeles

The Chasing Grace Project is a docuseries about adversity and resilience among women in the technology industry. Its candid approach to storytelling has been applauded for elevating women's voices in an industry that has fewer women than 30 years ago ( NCWIT ) but desperately needs women's contributions to build the technologies that are defining our future. It uses the power of story to change the culture in tech, which is cited as the primary reason women don't pursue tech careers or choose to leave.

Strayed's own story, as detailed in her memoir WILD and major motion picture produced by and starring Reese Witherspoon, is among the best examples of the power of story for women. By stepping into her authentic story, Strayed's own life and career have been transformed and her journey through adversity to resilience depicted in her memoir can inspire others. Strayed's involvement in the Chasing Grace Project will increase awareness of women in tech's experiences, which can lead to cross-industry conversations that empower all women around the world.

"Story is power. Sharing your story and hearing others leads to transformation, both on the individual and societal level," said Jennifer Cloer, executive producer of the Chasing Grace Project. "Cheryl's own story, essays and podcasts are profound examples of this. Her work has been an inspiration to the Project and her contribution to our conversation and latest episode premiere is a natural one."

The Q&A with Strayed will follow the premiere screening of Chasing Grace Episode #3: Boss Ladies, which introduces a new format to the docuseries. Episodes #1 and #2 embody a traditional documentary treatment, while #3 will explore what happens when you bring women together, in community, around a table to share and react to each other's stories in real-time. It is through this exchange that we can all feel connected, empowered and no longer alone. Boss Ladies tackles what it takes to become a tech leader and why increasing the number of women in those positions is so important. It gives the viewer a literal seat at the table to understand how women in tech are navigating their way to the top and what to expect when they get there.

With the premiere of Episode #3, it is now available for public and private screenings, along with Episode #1: Eighty Twenty, which originally premiered in Portland, Oregon, and Episode #2: Progress & the Power of Community , which debuted at the SNL studio inside 30 Rock in New York. To book a screening, please email info@rethinkitmedia.com .

Cheryl Strayed is the author of the #1 New York Times bestselling memoir WILD, the New York Times bestsellers TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS and BRAVE ENOUGH, and the novel TORCH. Her books have been translated into forty languages around the world. WILD was chosen by Oprah Winfrey as her first selection for Oprah's Book Club 2.0. The Oscar-nominated movie adaptation of WILD stars Reese Witherspoon as Cheryl and Laura Dern as Cheryl's mother, Bobbi. The film was directed by Jean-Marc Vallée, with a screenplay by Nick Hornby. Strayed's essays have been published in The Best American Essays, the New York Times, the Washington Post Magazine, Vogue, Salon, The Sun, Tin House, and elsewhere. Strayed was the co-host, along with Steve Almond, of the WBUR podcast Dear Sugars Radio, which originated with her popular Dear Sugar advice column on The Rumpus. Strayed holds an MFA in fiction writing from Syracuse University and a bachelor's degree from the University of Minnesota. She lives in Portland, Oregon.

The Chasing Grace Project originated as a docuseries about women in tech, aiming to recruit and retain women for an industry that is building the future. Having included hundreds of women's stories and with screenings all over the world, the Project today is a community and docuseries that includes the expanding photo exhibit PERSISTENCE and the new podcast that will launch with the live recording of the Q&A between Cloer and Strayed. Also under consideration are workshops and retreats to advance the conversations seeded in the series and explore how we convert words into action.

The Project is supported by Autodesk, Boeing, Cloud Foundry Foundation, Cloud Native Computing Foundation, Cloudability, Comcast NBCUniversal, eBay, Gorge Tech Alliance, Intel, MongoDB, New Relic, OpenStack, PDXWIT, Red Hat, the Linux Foundation and Women in Cable & Telecommunications (WICT). It is produced by reTHINKit Media.

