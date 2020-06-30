Author Dylan Howard Turns His Compelling Brand of Investigative Journalism to Harry & Meghan's Stunning Decision to Exit the Royal Family

Investigative journalist Dylan Howard—the Australian-born reporter previously was named the Entertainment Journalist of the Year in the United States—will take readers inside a riven Buckingham Palace to provide the definitive account of the unfolding abdication crisis of 2020 that ended with Harry stating he had to take "leap of faith" in a bid for a "more peaceful life."

In ROYALS AT WAR, Howard along with co-author Andy Tillett, will document how Harry has worn many crowns in his thirty-five years, before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the ex-Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, become royal outcasts.

The book was released nationwide on June 30. Critically, ROYALS AT WAR is the first book to market to chronicle the unprecedented royal crisis.

Howard and Tillett were first to report about Harry and Meghan's desire to quit the royals and move to America.

"Harry was the heartbroken twelve-year-old who we all remember following his mother's coffin through the streets of London, to the Playboy Prince busted at naked Vegas pool parties, the dedicated soldier who saw action in Afghanistan, the loving family man and father to baby Archie," said Howard.

"But his latest move has sent shockwaves through the heart of the monarchy—and threatened the very foundations of the institution many believe responsible for the death of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

"ROYALS AT WAR will examine, how like Diana before them, Harry and Meghan rebelled against convention from the start—and as with Diana, the British establishment has fought back equally as hard."

Through Howard's revealing interviews with royal insiders, friends, aides, historians, royal watchers, and others with intimate knowledge of The House of Windsor, ROYALS AT WAR looks back at the events, motives and crises which led to Harry (sixth in line to the throne) dramatically abandoning his birthright—in a move not seen for nearly a century, when King Edward VIII also gave up the crown for the woman he loved as Europe teetered on the brink of fascism and war.

"Just like Edward and Wallis Simpson, the catalyst for this scandal here is also an ambitious, controversial American woman," added Howard.

Meghan Markle, a mixed-race Hollywood actress and star of television show, Suits, undoubtedly "ruffled royal feathers inside The Establishment with a series of bitter feuds involving senior royals including the Queen, Princes Charles and Andrew, Harry's brother and future King Prince William, and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. There have been accusations of racism, snobbery, furious arguments, and unreasonable demands. . . on both sides."

Howard, author of Diana: Case Solved and the Executive Producer of the royal podcast Fatal Voyage, charts how Meghan's relationship with Harry was viewed as controversial from the start—and how her brief honeymoon with the British public began to sour shortly after she and Harry announced in November 2018 that they would be leaving Kensington Palace to move to Frogmore Cottage, an hour outside London.

As senior royals expressed disapproval, the public at first seemed to enjoy the royal spat, with many still supporting Team Meghan—until it emerged that the bill to renovate Frogmore Cottage to Meghan's lavish expectations would be $3 million. . . and be picked up by British taxpayers.

The gloves were off, and soon both sides were actively—if secretly—briefing against each other. Gossips claimed the move was due to a rift between the brothers and a rivalry between Meghan and Kate.

Stories emerged that Meghan had been made to feel like a commoner by the stuffy, class-obsessed Palace elite; insiders whispered that "Duchess Difficult" had made her sister-in-law, Kate, cry during a fitting for Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid's dress. The Palace, when it finally commented, called the rumors of a feud overblown, but those closest knew different.

Finally, in a move nobody saw coming, Harry announced he was turning his back on the role he had been groomed for since birth.

Howard's unique access and insight into this constitutional crisis will not only address the tensions and tantrums behind closed palace doors, but seek to answer the questions many are still asking:

Has Prince Harry ever really recovered from the death of his mother Diana—and the resentment he feels against the institution that tried to destroy her?

Why did Meghan, once hailed as a breath of fresh air, rile up the monarchy?

Why did she refuse to conform to royal conventions in the way that Catherine did before her?

Did the public and media criticism of Meghan go too far? And just how valid are the accusations of racism?

How did these modern royals treat the tabloids differently to tradition? And did it backfire?

What next for Harry and Meghan? And how will they—and the institution they've turned their back on—react to their new lives outside the confines of the Palace and free from the strict codes and conventions that bind all members of the Royal Family?

In December 2019, Howard founded and created The Royals Monthly, a book-a-zine and has covered the royals for Us Weekly, OK!, Star, In Touch, Life & Style magazines, and RadarOnline.com which he previously oversaw as Chief Content Officer at American Media.

Howard also previously authored Diana: Case Solved, Aaron Hernandez's Killing Fields, Charles Manson: The Last Tapes and is also scheduled to release soon a sequel to his hit title, Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales, titled EPSTEIN Inc.: How the US Government Made Blackmail, Sex Trafficking, and Spying Big Business.

The book will be published on June 30. Prior to its release, ROYALS AT WAR: The Untold Story of Harry and Meghan's Shocking Split with the House of Windsor climbed to number one on Amazon's Hot New Releases—a benchmark of its best-selling new and future releases—in the English History category.

