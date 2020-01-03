Author, Inspirational Leader and Life-Coach Trina L. Martin Releases First Book: 'From a Mess to Amazing: 7 Steps to Create the Life You Deserve'

HOUSTON, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina L. Martin announced the official release date of her new book, "From a Mess to Amazing," scheduled for January 7. Including a fully workable program of Trina's signature life-lessons, "From a Mess to Amazing" illustrates how to establish autonomy and power by dissolving the burdens of the past, while cultivating the psychological healing power of renewed self-esteem. Trina will follow the volume's release with a series of book signings and author appearances. The book is available on Amazon.com.

"From a Mess to Amazing" begins by asking a few simple, but important questions: How do people keep calm and stable, when they feel like such a mess inside? And how do people begin to navigate through their daily doubts and feelings of hopelessness while wrestling with the painful legacies of a terrible past? Trina addresses these questions as she shares her own life struggles, relating how she overcame a succession of abusive relationships, battered confidence and broken self-esteem — before presenting a comprehensive, yet easy-to-follow roadmap that leads back to self-love, joy and true freedom.

Trina's inspirational personal stories and clear advice help readers to understand who they are — finally realizing that they do not have to be defined by their mistakes. Trina teaches people to change their negative thinking, dissolve bitterness and resentment, and begin loving themselves as worthy recipients and in alignment with their God-given destiny.

In a step-by-step exploration, Trina illustrates how readers can:

Change their mindset to reflect future goals.

Evaluate past behaviors and current attitudes.

Set real and attainable goals that lead to one's life purpose.

Invest in personal development of all types as a way to fully grow.

Build healthy and loving relationships that bolster self-esteem.

Accept human imperfections as a given, and continue moving forward despite them.

Commit to making the changes necessary to foster a new, healthy life.

Trina is a leader, author, speaker, coach and podcast host who helps people gain clarity on who they are, as a way to help people move forward. A Chicago native, Trina grew up watching her single-mother struggle financially, while often taking those struggles out on her daughter. Trina's goal to attend college and seek a better life was realized after she joined the U.S. Army and served in the reserves. Trina later transferred to the Navy and graduated with her BS from Alabama A&M University.

With a background in Computer Science and an M.B.A. in International Business, Trina has spent two decades working as a programmer and analyst, and over three decades working for the U.S. Navy. At ease juggling science, data and technology, Trina's career is marked by a consistent ability to set goals for herself and surpass those goals. Trina offers up her life as a role model: a strong woman who managed to grow up successful and at peace, despite the extreme struggles that life sent her way. Utilizing the same self-motivation, discipline and tenacity that she imparts through her motivational speeches and writing, Trina helps a wide variety of other people realize their own full potential.

Learn more about Trina's journey and upcoming online courses at: www.TrinaLMartin.com.

