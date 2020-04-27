Author Jay Dubya's Books 54 & 55, Sci-fi/Paranormal Thrillers

HAMMONTON, N.J., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two new Jay Dubya sci-fi paranormal story collections titled Thirteen Tantalizing Tales and The Arcane Arcade can be purchased online in hardcover and paperback editions at Barnes and Noble, at Books-a-Million, at Walmart and at Amazon. Also, Kindle and Nook e-book formats are available to buy at Amazon and at B&N. Jay Dubya is author John Wiessner's pen name and also a corruption of his initials, J.W.

Dr. Leonard Streitfeld (1922-2019) was a retired optometrist who maintained his offices in Hammonton, New Jersey from 1950-2012. Dr. Streitfeld (along with his son Dr. Stephen Streitfeld) had been John Wiessner's eye doctor for many years. Len Streitfeld and Jay Dubya had written and rewritten the paranormal stories "The Chess Set," "The Cups," "The Image", "The Incense Burner," "Reflections" and "The Black Magic Pen" many times until all sixteen tales appearing in The Arcane Arcade have evolved into their present quality literature form.

During World War II Leonard Streitfeld had been a bombardier on a B-17 with the Eighth Air Force, and he remarkably participated in thirty-one aerial raids over Nazi Germany and France from 1942-45. Dr. Streitfeld had kept an accurate diary and had recorded his fascinating war experiences in the biographical book Hell from Heaven, Second Edition. Dr. Streitfeld has also authored the paperback book titled Unexpected.

"It was an honor to collaborate with Dr. Streitfeld on The Arcane Arcade. The sixteen stories are among the best literature novellas upon which I've ever worked!" Jay Dubya

Thirteen Tantalizing Tales (180 Pages) is a collection of thirteen imaginative sci-fi/paranormal novellas. Other Jay Dubya sci-fi and paranormal story collections are the titles The Psychic Dimension, The Psychic Dimension, Part II, Suite 16, Snake Eyes and Boxcars, Snake Eyes and Boxcars Part II, Nine New Novellas, Nine New Novellas Part II, Nine New Novellas Part III, Nine New Novellas Part IV, Pieces of Eight, Pieces of Eight Part II, Pieces of Eight Part III, Pieces of Eight, Part IV, One Baker's Dozen and Two Baker's Dozen.

Jay Dubya (John Wiessner) is a retired New Jersey public school English teacher, having diligently taught the subject for thirty-four years. John lives in Hammonton, New Jersey with wife Joanne.

John's non-fiction books So Ya' Wanna' be A Teacher, THEMES, First Person Stories and RAM: Random Articles and Manuscripts are also available at major Internet buying portals.

