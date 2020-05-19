Author Kevin E. Ready Explores Frightening Possibility That COVID-19 Pandemic Is Just a Harbinger of What Is to Come, in Newest Novel Release: 'Viral'
SOLVANG, Calif., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin E. Ready (http://www.kevineready.com/) recently announced the early release of his newest novel, "Viral," set years after the current COVID-19 pandemic subsides. "Viral" is a deeply researched, popular fiction saga of an even greater infectious nightmare set to sweep across the planet: the avian flu. Though largely forgotten by a world already weary of illness, the flu bides its time, far more virulent and posing a threat to humanity on the scale of the 20th century Spanish Flu, or the dreaded Black Death. Only a few brave first responders and scientists can stem the tide. "Viral" is available directly from Saint Gaudens Press, and Amazon.com.
Synopsis: A young nurse loses her best friend to the disease, and struggles to survive. A first responder is thrust by chance into a position of leadership, working to save thousands of lives. A public health professional tracks down the source of the outbreak, seeking answers before it is too late - in the process of tracking the disease he discovers an innocent victim and his life is forever changed. A California family is thrust into the center of the battle. Two female scientists, one American and one Chinese, use their skills and knowledge to fight a pathogen with the deadliest potential the world has ever experienced. And behind the scenes: a geopolitical confrontation between countries looms. One that will force players to make hard moral choices, or thrust the world into a devastating war in the middle of it all.
Kevin E. Ready is a retired government lawyer currently writing and working in the publishing industry. Kevin's experience is broad and varied, having served his country in multiple ways: as an intelligence analyst, Arabic and Russian linguist for military intelligence, ordnance systems officer off the coast of Iran during the Iran Hostage Crisis, command judge advocate for a major military weapons command, and government lawyer. Learn more about Kevin's life at: www.KevinEReady.com.
Founded in 1989, Saint Gaudens Press is an independent small press with offices in Santa Barbara, Calif., and Phoenix. Publishers of literary fiction, non-fiction, science fiction and public interest books, Saint Gaudens is currently expanding its booklist to include romance, fantasy and popular fiction. Learn more at: www.SaintGaudensPress.com.
