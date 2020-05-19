Author Kevin E. Ready Explores Frightening Possibility That COVID-19 Pandemic Is Just a Harbinger of What Is to Come, in Newest Novel Release: 'Viral'

SOLVANG, Calif., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin E. Ready (http://www.kevineready.com/) recently announced the early release of his newest novel, "Viral," set years after the current COVID-19 pandemic subsides. "Viral" is a deeply researched, popular fiction saga of an even greater infectious nightmare set to sweep across the planet: the avian flu. Though largely forgotten by a world already weary of illness, the flu bides its time, far more virulent and posing a threat to humanity on the scale of the 20th century Spanish Flu, or the dreaded Black Death. Only a few brave first responders and scientists can stem the tide. "Viral" is available directly from Saint Gaudens Press, and Amazon.com.

Viral, the Pandemic Novel, by Kevin E. Ready Kevin E. Ready

Synopsis: A young nurse loses her best friend to the disease, and struggles to survive. A first responder is thrust by chance into a position of leadership, working to save thousands of lives. A public health professional tracks down the source of the outbreak, seeking answers before it is too late - in the process of tracking the disease he discovers an innocent victim and his life is forever changed. A California family is thrust into the center of the battle. Two female scientists, one American and one Chinese, use their skills and knowledge to fight a pathogen with the deadliest potential the world has ever experienced. And behind the scenes: a geopolitical confrontation between countries looms. One that will force players to make hard moral choices, or thrust the world into a devastating war in the middle of it all.

The author is available for digital interviews and in some cases, personal appearances. Reviewers and media may also receive a complimentary digital copy, or request a physical volume for review: [email protected].

About Kevin E. Ready

Kevin E. Ready is a retired government lawyer currently writing and working in the publishing industry. Kevin's experience is broad and varied, having served his country in multiple ways: as an intelligence analyst, Arabic and Russian linguist for military intelligence, ordnance systems officer off the coast of Iran during the Iran Hostage Crisis, command judge advocate for a major military weapons command, and government lawyer. Learn more about Kevin's life at: www.KevinEReady.com.

About Saint Gaudens Press

Founded in 1989, Saint Gaudens Press is an independent small press with offices in Santa Barbara, Calif., and Phoenix. Publishers of literary fiction, non-fiction, science fiction and public interest books, Saint Gaudens is currently expanding its booklist to include romance, fantasy and popular fiction. Learn more at: www.SaintGaudensPress.com.

Media Contact:

Kevin E. Ready

1.805.886.3688

[email protected]

