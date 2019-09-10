Author Les Cochran releases new book 'THIEVERY: Catholic Church EXPOSED!'

"I'm sending it to the top level of the Church so they will get the message firsthand," Cochran said, emphatically. "They need to understand there's a sense of urgency, in dealing with the financial misconduct in the Catholic Church in this country." See Cochran's letter.

Cochran uses actual news releases, legal cases, and newspaper stories in THIEVERY to illustrate many types of financial mismanagement. Worse yet, Cochran documents how thousands of cases of financial misconduct were ignored or swept under the rug. "It's as if no morality or ethics existed among many of those in charge."

"It's imperative that the Church's hierarchy understand the depth of this problem. This is not an usher stealing twenty or thirty dollars from the collection plate or a secretary cheating on a deposit slip. It's estimated that over $1.26B was stolen from the Church last year," Cochran mentioned, shaking his head. "Yes, that's a B for billion."

In his commentary in Thievery, Cochran clearly identifies management practices that must be immediately implemented to end this behavior in the Catholic Church.

THIEVERY: Catholic Church EXPOSED! will be released nationally on September 24, 2019 and will be available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and local bookstores in paperback and digital format.

