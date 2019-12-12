Author Maureen Joyce Connolly teams up with organic wine brand Lobetia

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

"Connolly's lyrical writing style and the fast-paced narrative draw in the reader right away."

-- Publishers Weekly

Starting in November 2019, Lobetia Organic Wines will feature bottle neckers promoting Little Lovely Things that will contain a QR code, scannable for a discount on purchase of the book.

Little Lovely Things is a psychologically thrilling novel that unfolds in a haunting and prismatic exploration of how circumstance can transform lives. With page-turning momentum, Connolly weaves the threads of lives shattered, and—finally—joy restored.

Lobetia is an organic and vegan-friendly wine brand, from central Spain, a land that prides itself on being home to viticulture for centuries. Every wine on the brand comes from estate-grown grapes, free of any chemicals. This is a defining characteristic for Terroir Wine Group, as an organic and biodynamic-focused company.

To celebrate the partnership between Little Lovely Things and Lobetia and officially launch the #LittleLovelyLobetia & #BookClubWine hashtags, Maureen will be hosting a giveaway of special limited edition wine charms.

About Maureen:

Maureen Joyce Connolly, author of Little Lovely Things, is the former owner of a consulting firm that helped to develop medications for ultra-rare diseases. Her background in science and love of the natural world informs and inspires her writing.

About Terroir Wine Group:

Founded in 2009, Terroir Wine Group is an importer and marketer of wines from around the world. They work closely with artisan producers from Spain, France, Portugal, Italy, Greece and South Africa, sharing the same passion for the wine and its story. Their portfolio has a wine for every taste, specializing in organic and biodynamic wines of unique character and tremendous value. Terroir's brands are now in 30 states, a number that continues to grow everyday.

