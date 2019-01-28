Author of New Book Explains How to Reset Your Health with Yoga

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Many people vowed to start 2019 by watching what they ate, exercising more and paying attention to their wellness. But just one month into the year they may be frustrated and backsliding—or placing their trust in some fad diet.

Adelfa Marie Samson has one word for them: yoga. In her just-released, comprehensive book, Yoga for Daily Living: Balancing Body, Mind and Spirit for Health, Happiness and Peace, Samson shares yoga's many benefits, from flexibility to discipline, stress relief and physical fitness.

Adelfa Marie Samson Yoga for Daily Living aims to help readers achieve a more balanced lifestyle through yoga, nutrition and meditation.

She discovered yoga while seeking symptom relief from foot surgery and lifelong asthma. However, she says, it takes more than merely attending a weekly yoga class to access all these benefits.

A master of her craft, Samson leads retreats globally and is the lead yoga trainer at Kishore Kendra Trust Yoga School in Bangalore, India. Samson says that practicing yoga without proper diet and meditation will not lead to the balanced lifestyle that the discipline is capable of providing.

In Yoga for Daily Living, Samson offers an invaluable guide to creating, sustaining and deepening a yoga practice for beginners through advanced students.

In an interview, she can talk about:

How to find the right yoga teacher

Obstacles to meditation and tools for mastery

Why she traded her corporate suit for yoga pants

Indian spices people should know about and their nutritional and curative aspects

How to remain composed in a politically divided society

Proper breathing techniques

Praise for Yoga for Daily Living

"A practical guide to the physical, mental and spiritual disciplines of yoga. For readers who are looking to find answers from within and achieve freedom from suffering, yoga is an instrument to achieve the ultimate purpose of life. I highly recommend this book as a reference for healthy daily living." — Dr. John Gray, author of Men are From Mars, Women are From Venus

"Yoga is an ancient science of Self-Realization, physical well-being, and psychological transformation. In this book, Adelfa Marie Samson offers a step-by-step guide to Yoga philosophy, psychology and practice. Many will benefit from such a concise, yet clear presentation." — Swamiji Bodhichitananda Saraswati, Founding Swami, Himalayan Yogis Sadhana Ashram, Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, India

"Adelfa Marie Samson is an experienced Yoga teacher who imparts her teachings through a heart filled with great passion and dedication. Having known her for over a decade, I can attest to her sincerity and devotion towards the great art and science of Yoga. I highly recommend her as a teacher and her excellent book, Yoga for Daily Living." — Yogacharya Dr. Ananda Balayogi Bhavanani, Director and Professor of Yoga Therapy, CYTER of Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth, Pondicherry, India

About the Author

Adelfa Marie Samson, E-RYT 500, YACEP®, has been a solid practitioner since 1995 and teaching yoga since 2003. Her training in Reiki, Thai Yoga Massage, Shiatsu and Acupressure, Reflexology, Ayurveda and Yoga Therapy and various yoga styles have given her in-depth knowledge of yoga and other health-related disciplines. A member of the Yoga Alliance® and a continuing education provider for certified yoga teachers, Samson conducts retreats, workshops and yoga teacher training courses worldwide. She plans to offer online courses in the near future through her website.

Contact: Adelfa Marie Samson, (916) 243-5644; 208315@email4pr.com , www.TrinityofYoga.com

SOURCE Adelfa Marie Samson