Author of New Book on Alzheimer's Disease Talks About Our Aging Political Leadership in America

Age is the biggest risk factor for developing Alzheimer's disease. A person's risk of developing Alzheimer's disease doubles every five years after the age of 65. One in six people over the age of 80 currently have dementia - many of them have Alzheimer's disease. By the time a person reaches the age of 85, 1 in 3 people will have it.

NAPA, Calif., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In Truth, Lies & Alzheimer's - Its Secret Faces, behavioral specialist Lisa Skinner provides a roadmap to distinguish normal aging from something more troubling by identifying the common early symptoms of Alzheimer's disease and dementia. With an aging herd of politicians making key decisions for America, it's important to ask about the cognitive health and fitness of our country's current leaders.

"I wanted to take action – not just stand idly on the sidelines and wait to see what happens," said Skinner. "It is important to be proactive, learn about the symptoms of Alzheimer's and memory loss, take action and get involved in the process."

"One of the key functions that our brains perform is that of perception. In a person living with dementia, the ability to perceive things the same way you do diminishes and will affect that person's judgment both visually and conceptually. Their level of confusion will increase over time."

Today, you're nobody in Washington unless you're 80.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is 81 and her deputy, Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland, is 82. The No. 3 Democrat, South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn, is 81. Bernie Sanders is 80. Joe Biden, who turns 80 next November, is the oldest person to take office as president. Republican Senator Mitch McConnell is 79. Senator Charles Grassley is projecting a youthful 88 years old and Dianne Feinstein, at 89, is the oldest sitting U.S. senator. Former President Donald Trump is 76.

Don Lemon, CNN host, said people should know the "health, history, both physically and mentally" of the president of the U.S. He said that the president is a "nice man" but he is going to be 80 and as a man in his 50s, Lemon himself has "trouble recalling things."

"I'm not as sharp as I used to be. And the job of president of the United States is a really, really tough job," Lemon said. "I'm sure he's up to the job, but it is my job as a journalist to ask."

We do ask candidates for the presidency to disclose their medical histories; however, we currently have no mechanism to evaluate their past and present mental health.

A study done by Jonathan Davidson of the Duke University Medical Center reviewed biographical sources for the first 37 presidents who served from 1776-1974. The study found that half of those men had been afflicted by cognitive decline, which could have impacted their ability to perform their jobs.

Rumors often circulated about President Reagan's mental status. The media often reported instances of him being dazed and confused during his two terms in office. Reagan was officially diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. Quickly the debate pivoted to whether he had been exhibiting signs of dementia while occupying the White House.

About Lisa Skinner

Best-selling author Lisa Skinner is a behavioral specialist with more than a quarter-century of experience in the field of Alzheimer's disease and related dementias. She is a Certified Dementia Care Trainer through the Alzheimer's Association.

Skinner has appeared on national and regional media broadcasts including CBS News, NBC News, Fox News, ABC News, and in USA Today, and Health & Fitness.

