Author of the Grateful Reflections Journal Offers Advice for Celebrating National Gratitude Month in November

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Many people celebrate Thanksgiving by thinking about all the things for which they are grateful. Family, careers, a home to call their own, close relationships with family and friends and a full belly may occupy their thoughts. But, as Sharon Rose Wallen, author of Grateful Reflections Journal (Covenant Books) will tell you, the ability to feel grateful is too important to limit to just one day.

Grateful Reflections Journal Sharon Wallen

Wallen says that a good start toward making gratitude an everyday habit would be celebrating National Gratitude Month for the entire month of November. By doing so, people can reap some pretty substantial rewards: greater happiness, lessened anxiety, better health and stronger connections to others among them. And, according to an article in Harvard Health Publishing, a publication of Harvard Medical School, there is substantial research backing Wallen's contention that gratitude and well-being are connected.

Wallen adds, "Every breath is an opportunity to mindfully meditate and reflect on the goodness you are experiencing. Everyone wants to experience success (victory, triumph, and favorable outcome of an aim or desire)."

Just as she does in her book, in an interview Wallen can explain how to incorporate gratitude into one's daily life using 21-day cycles, and provide prompts people can use to get started. For example: "Journaling at the end of the day can provide a real boost to achieving your goals," she says. "It can also be a fun way to mark your daily milestones."

About the Author

Sharon Rose Wallen is a retired elementary school teacher who taught in the Miami-Dade County area of Florida. She is a National Board-Certified Teacher with Wallen's Global Learners and a consultant for Solace Place. She is a graduate of Brooklyn College and Nova Southeastern University in Florida. Wallen is the recipient of the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award from Marquis Who's Who. She is a member of the Florida Association of the Gifted and Delta Kappa Gamma Society International.

For more information, contact Sharon Rose Wallen at 786-473-4026 or [email protected]. Visit https://gratefulreflectionsjournal.com/

SOURCE Sharon Wallen