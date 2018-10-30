Author Reveals Why Singing Christmas Carols Is More Important Than Ever This Year

WESTFIELD, N.J., Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In its purest form, the Christmas spirit brings us closer to our fellow human beings and to the idea of peace on earth. But in troubled times where incivility dominates the news and our interactions with others who are different than us can be testy, some people will come down with a bad case of the "bah humbugs."

Defeating Scrooge: How to Harness the Power of Christmas Carols to Revive Your Spirit Anytime of the Year by Renae Baker Renae Baker

The current political malaise got Renae Baker thinking about solutions. Affectionately known as Mrs. Christmas, Baker has managed a professional caroling company for decades, and even she had a tough time getting through the holidays during one tumultuous year of her life. Recovering her holiday spirit wasn't easy. She decided to put her insights for doing so into a new Amazon best-selling book, Defeating Scrooge: How to Harness the Power of Christmas Carols to Revive Your Spirit Anytime of the Year (Morway Media).

In an interview, Baker can talk about:

Why people should be thinking about Christmas carols all year long

The secret legend of "The 12 Days of Christmas"

The Christmas carol that prompted soldiers to put down their weapons

Ways caroling brings people together from all walks of life including people with different religions

Her Spirit Saver Process for reclaiming holiday joy

Praise for Defeating Scrooge

"If you love Christmas carols, you are going to love this book even more. In her attempt to restore the faith that she had temporarily lost, Renae Baker takes us on her very personal journey of discovering the power of Christmas carols to revive your spirit all year long and not just at Christmas…" — Jack Canfield, co-creator of the Chicken Soup for the Soul® series including the Chicken Soup for the Soul Christmas Treasury

"Renae Baker is a national treasure. She has proven over and over that Christmas is not a time, nor a season, but a state of mind. She inspires throughout the year."— James "Jimmy" Spadola and Cliff Witmyer, Cliffhanger Productions, E. Rutherford, N.J.

"Renae is a beacon of hope and true model of holiday spirit, unlocking joy in anyone who is lucky enough to be around her. She shines with Holiday Spirit all year long." — Susan Haefner, fellow caroler, theatrical director, and Broadway actress

About the Author

Renae Baker is the founder and director of I S.M.I.L.E. in New York Productions. A professional actress and singer for the past 20 years, she has led a large troupe of holiday carolers from the Broadway community who perform under the names The Fabulous Fezziwigs and The Broadway CARE-olers at some of the most iconic sites in New York City. Baker and her carolers have been featured on the Ginger New York Show, Fox's Street Talk with Antwon Lewis and in various local newspapers. Baker also leads Spirit Saver workshops, which bring people together with carols as they explore and revive their Christmas spirits.

