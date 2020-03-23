Author Richard Simmons Ponders the Existence of God in New Book

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard E. Simmons, a Christian author, a mentor, and the Executive Director of The Center for Executive Leadership, has released a new book, Reflections on the Existence of God. This book is a collection of essays focusing on some of life's most enduring questions:

How did I get here?

How am I to live?

Where do I find meaning in life?

What is my ultimate destiny?

Does God Exist?

According to Simmons, these are some of humanity's most important questions and consequently, their answers shape one of the most important things we own— our worldview. "Our worldview helps us understand our purpose," says Simmons, which "ultimately, determines our capacity for happiness."

Simmons discusses the existence of God by exploring religions - from Buddhism to Christianity, diving into scholarly research, investigating complex theology, and pondering the tenets of atheism and agnosticism. "This book is the product of over 30 years of research, and I hope people feel invited into a place where they can safely contemplate internal and external skepticism about God's existence," says Simmons.

Early reviews for the book have been positive. Wallace Henley, former White House Aide and current Christian Post columnist, is among the group of early readers. "I have taught apologetics for many years. I have read or read about every scholar mentioned in this book. [Simmons'] is the best I have read, and I am disappointed that I am through reading the book."

The book, says Simmons, is written for anyone questioning the existence of God or for those who want to engage in more discussions on the topic. The essays — of which there are 57 — are easy to read and digest as well as apply to ongoing dialogue related to the topic.

Reflections on the Existence of God is now available on Amazon or on Simmons' site at www.richardesimmons3.com

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Richard E. Simmons III founded The Center for Executive Leadership in 2000, a non-profit, faith-based ministry in Birmingham, Alabama. Since then, Richard has mentored hundreds of men towards better leadership and spirituality. His best selling titles include The True Measure of a Man, The Power of a Humble Life, and his newest book, Reflections on the Existence of God .

