Author Rudy Ruiz has Upcoming Book Events for New Novel Valley of Shadows

The Events will Include Bookstores in San Antonio and Austin, as well as a Virtual Session

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- San Antonio-based author, Rudy Ruiz, will be attending three book events for his latest novel, Valley of Shadows, which is set to be released on September 20th, 2022.

Valley of Shadows, a Novel by Rudy Ruiz

Valley of Shadows is the third work of fiction by Ruiz. The novel explores the distinct dynamics between the US-Mexico border through a neo-Western that follows Solitario Cisneros, a Mexican sheriff of the town Olvido that ends up on the US side of the border after the Rio Grande river shifts. Incorporating elements of historical fiction, horror, mystery, and magical realism, the novel offers a unique perspective on isolation, collaboration, and injustice that is highly relevant today.

Ruiz will be featured at three book events following the release of his book, including:

The Twig Book Shop in San Antonio, Texas at 5:30pm on September 20th, 2022 .

at on . https://www.thetwig.com/event/rudy-ruiz-book-launch-valley-shadows

Book People in Austin, Texas at 7pm on September 21st, 2022 .

at on . https://www.bookpeople.com/event/rudy-ruiz-valley-shadows

A virtual session through Mysterious Galaxy at 4pm on September 26th, 2022 .

on . https://www.mystgalaxy.com/event/92622Ruiz

Valley of Shadows has already received critical acclaim, receiving a starred review from the American Library Association's Booklist, which said: "Ruiz's engaging tale…is immersive and atmospheric…Ruiz deftly combines elements of romance, historical mystery, horror, and magical realism to deliver a richly satisfying adventure."

When speaking about the themes in the book , and how the book can bridge cultural divides, Ruiz stated, "Ultimately, my writing is about empathy. It's an invitation to the reader to walk in the shoes of somebody else, if for but a few pages. I hope that when a non-Latino reader becomes immersed in one of my stories or novels, they will experience some of the emotions, some of the challenges, some of the aspirations of the characters whose thoughts they inhabit…If we can see into each other's worlds, we can find common ground and appreciation and that can lead to good things: like lasting relationships, collaboration, love, and healing."

Valley of Shadows is available for pre-order on Amazon , and will be available in Barnes and Noble and other participating bookstores on September 20th.

About Rudy Ruiz

Rudy Ruiz grew up in Brownsville, Texas. He attended Harvard University, where he received a Bachelor's in Government and a Master's in Public Policy. While there, he also studied literature and creative writing and he received a Ford Foundation grant to support his writing career. His first fiction book was a collection of short stories titled Seven for the Revolution. His second fiction book, a novel titled The Resurrection of Fulgencio Ramirez, was published in 2020. His first novel won two Gold Medals at the 2021 International Latino Book Awards and was named in the Top 10 Best First Novels of 2020 by the American Library Association's Booklist. In addition to being an author, Ruiz is a contributor to CNN and other major media outlets, and is the CEO and co-founder of Interlex, an advocacy marketing agency that focuses on social issues. Ruiz currently lives in San Antonio with his wife and their two children.

SOURCE Rudy Ruiz