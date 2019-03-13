Author Salvatore Gencarelle Releases Innovative New Book "Thriving in Uncertain Times, How to Find Well-Being Now and into the Future"

PHOENIX, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With multiple scientific studies showing depression on the rise globally, taking steps to secure better mental health is in everyone's best interests. In his new book, author Salvatore Gencarelle discusses his view of the true problem people today are facing, and offers steps to take to heal.

Author Salvatore Gencarelle explains how a new disease ravages humankind; a disease of the human spirit. The Disconnection Sickness is an illness of the spirit that comes into being when the needs of our existence are not met. The symptoms of Disconnection Sickness are numerous and varied and manifest as mental and emotional anguish. This affliction has little to do with injury, physical disease, starvation, or other ills that historically caused great sorrow. Modern medicine and industry have all but eliminated those types of pain. The new illness that people suffer is from their inner world. It is more elusive, more subtle, and thereby more difficult to distinguish.

The symptoms of the Disconnection Sickness have well-known names and treatments, but they don't address the underlying spiritual suffering that people are desperate to escape from. Many people in the world are suffering from spiritual malnourishment. Our bellies are full, but our spirits are starving.

There is no simple cure. No pill or machine can fix this problem. This disease must be healed by a new therapy that addresses the needs of the body, heart, mind, and spirit: a treatment that recognizes and knows how to fill the emptiness within.

"Thriving in Uncertain Times, How to Find Well-Being Now and into the Future" describes the Disconnection Sickness and actions you can take now to find the spiritual nourishment and connection from which you can, heal and grow from.

Thriving in Uncertain Times, How to Find Well-Being Now and into the Future, published March 12, 2019. Price: $34.00, ISBN: 978-1-7328108-0-8. Available at http://manamongthehelpers.com/product/thriving-uncertain-times-find-well-now-future/

About Author: Entrepreneur, Educator, Coach, Mentor, Public Speaker. Salvatore has 30 years of delivering nature-based therapies. He has designed and presented these training and seminars in 12 countries. He is the founder of Helpers Mentoring Society, an organization dedicated to the revitalization of humanity's Vision - so that all life thrives.

