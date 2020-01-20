Author Sara Gordon Shares Her Heartbreak and Perseverance in Emotional New Memoir 'And They Thought I Had It All'

SEATTLE, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It takes courage to share with the world personal and professional pain, setbacks, and triumphs. Author Sara Gordon opens her heart and bears her soul in a new memoir "And They Thought I Had it All" published by FriesenPress, Inc.

Her story takes the reader on a journey through Gordon's idyllic childhood and loving family to her adult life with a deceitful husband, two young children – one with special needs, a cruel mother-in-law and an evil brother. To the outside world, it appears Gordon has it all – a family, a nice home. But does she?

"Does having it all mean having a lot of money, a nice home, good health?" asks Gordon. "I find it's all personal preference and changes as our lives change. My hope is that by sharing my life experience, readers will relate and see in themselves that in the darkest of times, regardless of what life throws their way, there is light as long as you just keep moving and know tomorrow can be better."

The new release from FriesenPress is available on the publisher's website friesenpress.com and wherever books are sold. And They Thought I Had it All (236 pages) is available in hardcover, paperback and ebook.

What Others are Saying

Gordon's story is being received with warm, positive reviews.

"Imbued with grace and thoughtfulness, And They Thought I Had it All is a memoir about persevering through hidden struggles.... Gordon's eloquent sentences flow, and her scenes are easy to picture.... All of the emotional threads are tied together by its cathartic conclusion." - Foreword Clarion Reviews

About the Author

Sara Gordon's true life story is material for a novel. As a first-time author and business executive, Sara boldly tells her story in the new autobiography And They Thought I Had it All. Throughout her adult life, her friends encouraged her to share her story of emotional pain, perseverance and hope. Although Sara changed names, locations, and a few details in the book to protect the privacy of those involved, she shares her journey and explores what it means in life to have it all. Today, she lives a wonderful life in the Pacific Northwest happily married to her second husband Nick. Sara loves spending time with her grandkids and writing. She has finally found her happiness.

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12806673

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Sara Gordon