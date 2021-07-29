Author Todd Crawley Releasing Two New Self-Help Books on Spiritualty and Metaphysics

GAINESVILLE, Fla., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Todd Crawley is releasing two new self-help books on spirituality and metaphysics. Divine Society: Become One With The Spiritual Movement of the Next Generation is available for pre-order today. The second book, Decoding Peace: Unlock The Secrets of Meditation, will be released late this summer.

Todd Crawley is an emerging author with a great passion for metaphysics. Crawley started creating inspirational, self-help, spiritual books on modern-day and progressive New Age metaphysics to show other people how to better their lives and guide them along that journey.

Each of Crawley's books is carefully composed to uplift an entirely new generation through divine intelligence. His works are modern-day prophetic resources meant to uplift the planet by solving issues with advanced levels of consciousness. Crawley's books contain hard-hitting truths and messages of love-based actions that can propel a new diaspora of ingenuity in societal design. They are books of spiritual expression designed to guide others to finding peace, higher vibrations, and genuine connections while returning to a spiritual nature, inner fulfillment, and self-discovery.

In Divine Society, Crawley writes, "It is the deep understanding of who we are that causes a real and impacting change in society. This knowledge of the enlightened can advise leadership models to invigorate human energy patterns to birth new levels of hope. This hope is a form of connected energy that will transform future Earth designs, landscapes, paradigms, processes, and character-driven human exaltation. This transformation, built on the truth of existence, harnesses rapid human progression both in personal relationships and business innovations."

Audiobook versions of both books and related merchandise will be released in the summer of 2021.

For more information, visit todd-crawley.com

CONTACT: Todd Crawley, 3526425985, [email protected]

SOURCE Todd Crawley

