Authorities Launching Campaign to Prevent the Entrance of Invasive Pests from Puerto Rico

free of plagues. It seeks to stop the spread of invading insects on return trips or tourism to the mainland through plants, fruits, and vegetables.





According to the USDA,invasive pests,including fruit flies, cause damage of more than $40 billion a year.

WASHINGTON, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- With the start of Summer, the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) of the Department of Agriculture (USDA) encourages travelers to declare agricultural items when they travel to the continental United States in order to stop the spread of invasive pests.

Pests that are common in Puerto Rico, such as certain fruit flies, can cause serious damage to agricultural crops that occur in the continental United States. Without knowing it, travelers can bring these invasive pests to the mainland when they pack fruits, vegetables, flowers, and/or "souvenirs" made of plants. But travelers who declare food or agricultural items in their bags to USDA officials at the airport can stop invasive pests in their travels.

"For us it is very important to raise awareness that hungry pests wreak havoc on the environment, ecosystems, and the economy, endangering agricultural exports and jobs," said Leyinska U. Wiscovitch, State Plant Health Director, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

According to official statistics, the damage caused by these pests - including the Asian longhorned Beetle, fruit flies, and the giant African snail - amounts to 40 billion dollars annually, wreaking havoc on ecosystems, agricultural exports, and jobs.

The upcoming campaign, conducted in collaboration with the Hispanic Communications Network (HCN)/The Hispanic Network, is especially aimed at travelers coming to and from California, Texas, Florida, as well as the metropolitan areas of New York, Philadelphia and Chicago.

Under the federal laws, the movement of all types of fruits and vegetables to the continental United States is prohibited unless they have been treated and packaged according to USDA regulations and inspected by the USDA.

Therefore, experts from APHIS held meetings with representatives of the news media to report on the requirements of law in the transport of plants, fruits, vegetables or gifts made with plants to the mainland.

Under the current rules, people who plan to transport fruits, vegetables, or plants to the mainland should contact their local USDA office for additional details.

