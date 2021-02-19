Authority Brands acquires DoodyCalls

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Authority Brands, LLC announced today the purchase of DoodyCalls. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The acquisition marks the eighth brand addition for Authority Brands since October 2018, with DoodyCalls representing the company's tenth brand in its home service portfolio.

Founded in 1999 by husband-and-wife team Jacob and Susan D'Aniello, DoodyCalls has transformed from a side business to the nation's leading pet waste removal service for dog owners.Headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, and with operations in more than 45 territories in 16 states, DoodyCalls has made its mission to put the company's customers first while always continuing to solve pet waste problems for the planet using its unmatched industry expertise.

Authority Brands' companies include leading home service brands The Cleaning Authority, Homewatch CareGivers, America's Swimming Pool Company, Mosquito Squad, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, Mister Sparky, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Monster Tree Service and STOP Restoration, which operate across the residential cleaning, at-home care, swimming pool repair and maintenance, pest control services, plumbing, electrical and heating, ventilation and air-conditioning ("HVAC"), tree care and restoration sectors, respectively. Authority Brands supports individual franchisee growth by providing strong marketing, technology and operational support.

"We're excited to welcome DoodyCalls to the Authority Brands family and further diversify our portfolio. Jacob and Susan have established a strong business model and grown the brand tremendously over the last two decades. We look forward to helping propel the company to new heights as we put our full network of support behind this leading and innovative brand," said Rob Weddle, CEO of Authority Brands.

"DoodyCalls adds another layer of expertise to Authority Brands and further strengthens our network. The growth and success that the company has experienced to-date is impressive, and we're confident that DoodyCalls will continue to hit new milestones as it integrates into the Authority Brands system," said Ashish Karandikar, Partner at Apax Partners.

"For the past 22 years, Susan and I have worked tirelessly to build a business that helps make the world a happier and healthier place for everyone and we couldn't be more thrilled to continue our mission as part of the Authority Brands network. The support and resources we're gaining – from marketing and operations to IT and more – will help us better serve our customers and continue growing the brand," Jacob D'Aniello, Founder and President of DoodyCalls.

Boxwood Partners represented DoodyCalls and acted as their financial advisor for the transaction.

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands' companies include ten leading home service franchisors, America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, DoodyCalls, Homewatch CareGivers, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning, and STOP Restoration. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 1,900 territories operated by more than 1,000 franchise owners in the U.S., Canada and Latin America. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchise owner growth by providing strong marketing, technology, and operational support. See www.theauthoritybrands.com for more information.

