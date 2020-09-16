Authority Brands acquires Monster Tree Service

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Authority Brands, LLC announced today the purchase of Monster Tree Service. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The acquisition marks the sixth brand addition for Authority Brands since October 2018, with Monster Tree Service representing the company's eighth brand in its home service portfolio.

Founded in 2008, Monster Tree Service is the leading tree care company in the U.S., and the only franchise offering local certified arborist teams in multiple locations nationwide. With more than 200 territories across the country, Monster Tree Service is committed to keeping trees healthy and customers satisfied. The brand provides a suite of effective and environmentally friendly services including tree removal, trimming and pruning, land and lot clearing, and more.

Authority Brands' companies include leading home service brands The Cleaning Authority, Homewatch CareGivers, America's Swimming Pool Company, Mosquito Squad, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, Mister Sparky and One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, which operate across the residential cleaning, at-home care, swimming pool repair and maintenance, pest control services, plumbing, electrical and heating, ventilation and air-conditioning ("HVAC") sectors respectively. Authority Brands supports individual franchisee growth by providing strong marketing, technology and operational support.

"Monster Tree Service is a terrific addition for Authority Brands. As the largest franchised residential tree service in North America, they're a great complement to our other leading home service brands. We're excited to help them continue their extraordinary growth by putting all of our marketing, operations and IT resources behind them," said Rob Weddle, CEO of Authority Brands.

"The acquisition of Monster Tree Service supports our strategy of growing Authority Brands and furthers its position as a leader in home service business franchising. We're pleased to support the expansion of Authority Brands' network and we are confident that this collaboration will help strengthen their portfolio of brands," said Ashish Karandikar, Partner at Apax Partners.

"We're excited to be joining Authority Brands as its newest home service company. This is a significant step for our brand that will help propel our growth and success as we continue to provide unparalleled services to customers across the country. We look forward to this new venture together," said Scott Hilary, Vice President of Operations at Monster Tree Service.

Boxwood Partners represented Monster Tree Service and acted as their financial advisors for the transaction.

About Authority Brands

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands' companies include eight leading home service franchisors, America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, Homewatch CareGivers, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, and One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 1,875 territories operated by nearly 1,000 franchise owners in the U.S., Canada, Latin America, Kenya and Indonesia. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchisee growth through providing strong marketing, technology and operational support. See https://www.theauthoritybrands.com/ for more information.

