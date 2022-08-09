Authors J & H Mason Have Announced the Publication of Their New Novel, Accountability: The Book of Caleb.

GARY, Ind., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Authors J & H Mason are delighted to announce the release of their novel, Accountability: The Book of Caleb. This fictional work depicting the American Experience is a gripping story penned by a husband-and-wife team. Together they have woven a tale filled with international characters, intriguing relationships, and compelling scenes that have readers on the edge of their seats.

"For every reaction, there is an equal and opposite reaction. In this case, the reaction is Karma/Accountability!" The authors explain, "This book focuses on a Black Chinese American family who has lost their son to police brutality, revenge, and America's greatest evil, racism. His mother, Aubrey Yang, is the central figure that everyone is drawn to. They all want accountability. What they learn is that accountability is a two-edged sword."

According to the Masons, "Our inspiration is a combination of the personal pain that we endure every day; a pain so deep that we couldn't write about it directly, so we combined that pain with current events. Therefore, creating an alternative universe (Accountability: The Book of Caleb) that mimicked our pain and loss, but most importantly, it gave us a way to move forward."

Accountability is a page-turner that examines ordinary, hard-working Americans. It also forces readers to look within and consider the monster they feed, as it will undoubtedly feed on them one day. Furthermore, before reading Accountability's final page, the reader will be made to realize that one of the novel's many characters is themselves.

"The past has no deviations, and the future can only be thought of with wonder; now is the time to act, because now is all that you have."

Accountability: The Book of Caleb by J & H Mason is available for purchase or download at most major book retailers.

About J & H Mason: J & H Mason is a husband-and-wife author team. They were both raised in the Midwest. She is from Indiana, and he is from Illinois. They collaborate on captivating novels that take readers on a literary journey full of endearing and engaging characters and thought-provoking storylines. Their most recent novel is Accountability, The Book of Caleb.

