ROCK HILL, S.C., Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Write Way Foundation's founders Josh Bovill and Rodrekous Hunter both grew up as low-income, inner-city kids. They often struggled to find their place in a school system they felt did not understand them, their culture, or the way they learned. They both used the power of writing and their imagination to escape the reality of their environment at home and school. After meeting in college, they founded Coastal Carolina University's first-ever PEACE (Performers Emerging Above Circumstances to Excel) Club to help other students gain a platform and a voice to express themselves. The organization went on to win multiple awards, including the University's NAACP Organization on The Rise Award.

Authors Josh Bovill and Rodrekous Hunter Take an Unprecedented Approach to Decreasing the Black Student Literacy Gap

On March 7th 2021, Josh & Rodrekous will release their first book entitled The Write Way To Heal. Josh, who is a middle school teacher, is very aware of the literacy gap amongst African American students like himself. He also recognizes that one of the primary reasons for this gap is the scarcity of representation. When students can see themselves in what they are reading, their interest and retention is greatly increased. That's why when Josh and Rodrekous began writing The Write Way To Heal, they vowed to create a story that all students, especially African American students could see themselves in. The book release will also be accompanied by the Write Way hip-hop album and the launch of the non-profit organization, Write Way Foundation. The Write Way Foundation's mission is to use the power of mentorship, creative writing and hip-hop to decrease the minority literacy gap.

On Sunday March 7th, 2021 at 5pm, the Write Way Foundation will be hosting a book release seminar and book signing event in Rock Hill, SC at the Hilton Garden Inn, located at 650 Tinsley Way. Teachers, Principals and Parents of teenage students will leave the seminar with practical strategies for engaging black students in literacy. They will also receive five lesson plans and a copy of The Write Way To Heal.

If you would like more information about this event or would like to donate, please visit www.writewayfoundation.org or email at [email protected].

Rodrekous currently serves as the President for PEACE Nation, LLC, an independent record label designed to help local artists gain exposure. He's also the Co-founder and Co-director of the Write Way Foundation. Josh Bovill is a Teacher, Football Coach, and Athletic Director in York, SC. He is also the owner of Rock Hill Video Company, LLC in Rock Hill South Carolina. He is married to his college sweetheart, Charley Bovill. They have one son, Josh Jr and expecting another.

