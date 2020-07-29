Author's New Book Receives A Warm Literary Welcome: Side Steps Terrorizing Sound Bites by Amy Jean

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Side Steps Terrorizing Sound Bites poetically reveals the diabolical ramifications of life being played rather than lived. Amy Jean shares personal trials, tribulations, and contemplation in a spirited, rhythmic chime. Woman's struggle to be recognized in a male-dominated society is boldly depicted in Activist Poetry style. This collection shoots flares up at the historical missteps we habitually ignore. Fiery intensity and engaging illustrations amplify the words on the page and drive them home to readers who are open to engaging in our flawed history.

Amy Jean is a dreamer, a poet, a mother, and now, a writer with a compelling story to share. Side Steps Terrorizing Sound Bites is based on Amy Jean's memoir, "The Kingdom Has Arrived." Sincere and tantalizing morsels of a gentle, enduring, Religious love seep sporadically between poems that broadcast rage over paths endured. You can feel the author's anguish surrounding the greed and jealousy holding humanity back from breaking through to universal liberation: A rapidly approaching future where the oneness in Holy Scripture is a present and universal truth for all.

The paperback is available for Pre-order on Amazon.

The hardcover publication with color illustrations will be available soon at www.amyjean.live .

Side Steps has received multiple five-star reviews:

"Side Steps: Terrorizing Sound Bites is a volume of collected poetry on a variety of personal and socio-cultural themes and was penned by author Amy Jean. The work explores the experience of women still living in a male-dominated society and falling victim to traditionalism and the overlooking and automatic thoughts which keep us chained. The work includes rhythmic works of personal experience of the author as well as wider-reaching thematic works that protest against the system and encourage readers to open their eyes to true history beyond automatic thinking and censorship.

Author Amy Jean comes together with illustrator Eric Savage to create an artistic masterpiece that is both personal and progressive. The wordplay is spectacular and highly emotive, and the layout of the work itself makes for a visual and audible feast as the images perfectly match the poetic content. Accessible to all readers, the author reaches into the soul of her readership and speaks the truth." -K.C. Finn

Jean Publications, LLC seeks to share forward-thinking, unique works of art that inspire and propel humanity towards universal liberation. Specifically, creative writing and artistic masterpieces offering bold new thoughts leading us to a bright future where all lives matter.

