Autism: More than hope; non-verbal 19-year-old says "mama" after FMT and shows corrected microbiome

Study presented by ProgenaBiome at ACG Scientific Meeting

VENTURA, Calif., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ProgenaBiome, a Ventura-based genetic sequencing research lab, published a case study analyzing the gut microbiome six months after Fecal Microbiota Transplant (FMT) in an adolescent with Autism and motor dyspraxia using a Familial Donor. The study was presented at the American College of Gastroenterology's Annual Scientific Meeting & Postgraduate Course on Sunday, October 23rd, 2022.

Courtesy Dr. Sabine Hazan Courtesy Dr. Sabine Hazan Courtesy Dr. Sabine Hazan Courtesy Dr. Sabine Hazan

Autism Spectrum disorder (ASD) is a varied set of neurobehavioral changes characterized by distinct, repetitive behaviors along with impaired socialization and communication. Gut dysbiosis may be present in patients with ASD. Previous research has shown a 50% regression of neurological symptoms post-intestinal microbiota transplant in children two years post-transplant. Early treatment using a family member donor may improve outcomes in older patients with ASD.

The purpose of this case study was to examine the effect of FMT on the gut microbiome in a 19-year-old adolescent with ASD and motor dyspraxia using a sibling donor. This is the first time there has been a disappearance of a specie bacteria post fecal transplant. This case also demonstrates implantation of microbes, which is key to understanding this case. Society no longer has to depend on just symptom relief, but there now exists the technology to see disappearance of microbes and implantation similar to the donor.

After the FMT procedure, researchers found that, compared to baseline, the relative abundance of phylum Proteobacteria decreased from 49% to 1.3%. Over the 6 months, the relative abundance of phylum Actinobacteria increased from 0.012% to 2.5%, specifically genus Bifidobacteria (0.0% to 1.9%). Species Lactobacilus animalis, absent in the donor, disappeared in the patient (58% to 0.0%). Shannon Index of bacterial diversity significantly improved (2.2 to 6.2), almost matching the donor (6.7). Although early in clinical assessment, this case demonstrates the disappearance of an overabundant microbe (L. animalis) and restoration of phyla and species missing or in low numbers in the patient with ASD when compared to his sister.

"This study, sponsored by the Microbiome Research Foundation, is the first FDA-approved case demonstrating implantation of microbes from a familial donor (sister) to an adolescent patient (brother) with ASD," said Dr. Sabine Hazan, principal investigator of the study. "Why is this a breakthrough case? This case proves that fecal transplants from familial donors could be a viable treatment option for some; the kid spoke after one month and said two words, his toe fungus disappeared, and his severe aggression disappeared. FMT yielded marked improvements in the patient's gut microbiome. I'm excited to continue following his clinical progression and work with the FDA to approve more patients. This is a step in the right direction by correcting the gut."

"We've learned through our work with Dr. Hazan that our son has an imbalance in his gut microbiome. Previously, our quality of life was awful; he had so much aggression that he would bite non-edible objects and be crawling out of his skin in discomfort – it was clear he was powerless to fight his aggression," says the mother of the patient. "Now, there's been a shift in his demeanor, and we as a family are feeling optimistic about his path forward. We have a positive outlook on his future thanks to Dr. Hazan."

In addition, ProgenaBiome is also presenting data at this event on the loss of Bifidobacteria in Crohn's disease and Lyme disease.

Strategically placed as a genetic sequencing lab site, contract research organization (CRO), and now sponsor, ProgenaBiome has 44+ ongoing clinical trials investigating the role of the gut flora in immunity and disease. To support its mission, please support the Microbiome Research Foundation , a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, dedicated to helping patients with diseases of the gut flora (microbiome).

About ProgenaBiome

ProgenaBiome is a genetic sequencing research laboratory led by Dr. Sabine Hazan, dedicated to continuing the work of the late Dr. Sydney Finegold, a man who recognized the power of anaerobic bacteria and spent his life correlating microbes to diseases. The mission of ProgenaBiome is to crack the genetic code of a trillion bacteria, fungi and viruses that live in our gut. ProgenaBiome works to find cures to diseases that could be caused by an alteration of the gut flora, following the vision and pioneer work on fecal microbiota transplant of Dr. Thomas Borody but working more on a refloralization process. For more information: https://progenabiome.com

About the Microbiome Research Foundation

The Microbiome Research Foundation, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, dedicated to helping patients with diseases of the gut flora. Led by a team of renown physicians, the foundation's mission is to revolutionize healthcare by decoding the trillions of microbes in the human microbiome and finding healing solutions to many diseases caused by unbalance in the gut.

For more, visit:

https://progenabiome.com

https://clinicaltrials.gov

https://microbiomeresearchfoundation.org/

https://letstalkshit.org/

Media Contact:

Victoria Shockley

[email protected]

919-780-9727

SOURCE ProgenaBiome